SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may be the most famous coronavirus, but it certainly isn't the only one. The novel coronavirus is just one member of a large family of viruses that can infect mammals, such as humans, cows, pigs and dogs; as well as birds, such as chickens, according to a 2020 review in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

SCIENCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO