ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How fentanyl is poisoning the drug supply in NC

By Ryan Kruger
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiZFs_0euGhWOI00

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One drug is responsible for thousands of overdose deaths in North Carolina, according to state health officials.

Illicitly manufactured fentanyl, often combined with other substances, was involved in more than 70% of overdose deaths in N.C. in 2020, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

In 2020, 3,304 people died from a drug overdose in the state. That’s a 40% increase from the year before.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, which is often manufactured, and mixed with other drugs.

“Somebody might use cocaine and not realize fentanyl is in it,” said Elizabeth Brewington with the N.C. Council of Churches.

Overdose deaths on the rise in North Carolina

Brewington describes fentanyl as poisoning the drug supply in the state.

“We’ve seen, throughout time, the substance changes. Originally, it was overprescribing of pills. When we cracked down on that it evolved to heroin. Then it evolved to fentanyl,” said Brewington.

This month, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced Logan Ibele would be charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fentanyl overdose.

Ibele, a well-known drug trafficker according to the Sheriff’s office, sold fake pills containing fentanyl to 31-year-old Margaret Jakiela, who died from an overdose soon after taking the pills.

“Focusing on the specific substance is not gonna be what solves this. Because that’s always gonna evolve and change,” said Brewington.

The same numbers from the NCDHHS showed 60% of drug overdose deaths included multiple substances.

“This is not just an opioid epidemic. We are dealing with polysubstances and moving into the synthetic age,” said Lauren Kestner with Queen City Harm Reduction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

WNCT
WNCT

19K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WBTW News13

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in North Carolina drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
ARCHDALE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fentanyl#Heroin#Drug Overdose#Poisoning#Logan Ibele#Sheriff
WLOS.com

Man found with fentanyl, crack cocaine arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department officers and detectives arrested a man on multiple drug trafficking charges Thursday, March 17. Kesean Lamont Lindsey, 21, was involved in illegal drug activity, police say. He was arrested near the 300 block of Deaverview Road around 2 p.m. on March 17 and found to be in possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine and oxycodone.
ASHEVILLE, NC
KRON4 News

SF warns about drugs laced with fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This problem has been growing in San Francisco for years.  Overdoses from fentanyl here in the city have been increasing since 2015. Just last year — 474 people overdosed in San Francisco from fentanyl. Let’s take a look at the most recent numbers: In one month — just in January of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
SCDNReports

$13,600 Heroin/Fentanyl Drug Bust

Portsmouth, Ohio’s opioid addiction problems have made national news, and the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force swung into action Tuesday morning to fight the flow of drugs. Just before 9 am, task force officers aided by the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT raided an apartment in the 2300 block of 17th Street.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Parents accused of manslaughter in Pasco toddler’s drug poisoning death

NEW PORT RICHEY — A mother and father have been arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child after their 14-month-old son died from drug poisoning in January. James Valiquette was found dead the morning of Jan. 6 with a “thick, milky mucous” around his mouth and nose, an arrest affidavit said. An autopsy report said the toddler died from a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
thefreshtoast.com

US Senator Surprised To Learn That Marijuana Legalization Doesn’t Increase Teen Usage

The director of NIDA explained to a Republican senator that, in the US, there’s no link between legal cannabis and an increase in teen usage. Studies have shown over the years that marijuana legalization doesn’t have an impact on teen use. And while that isn’t exactly surprising news to those in the know, one U.S. senator was gobsmacked when faced with this (not even new) info.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Fentanyl Drug Death

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 28-year-old Michael Bogdon, formerly of Harvey’s Lake, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 14 years imprisonment for drug distribution resulting in death. Bogdon was also ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release upon release from custody.
SCRANTON, PA
L.A. Weekly

How to Pass a Drug Test

Do you have an upcoming drug test? To understand how to pass a drug test, you’ll need to understand the ins and outs of drug testing. You’ll have great options for preparation measures whatever the circumstances of your drug test might be, but there are many things you’ll want to avoid as well.
WECT

Suicides and drug-related deaths rise in NC jails despite state regulation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Disability Rights of North Carolina report shows that suicides in North Carolina jails reached an all-time high in 2020. More people die of suicide in NC jails than in other states, and the NC jail suicide rate continues to rise. Twenty-one people committed suicide in NC jails in 2020. Suicide and drug-related deaths add up to 32 deaths. Suicide rates in NC jails remain higher than the general population: during 2019 and 2020, the suicide rate of people in jails was nine times that of the rest of the population.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALA-TV FOX10

Potentially deadly drug Fentanyl missing from Dothan Fire Department

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A substantial quantity of the potentially deadly drug Fentanyl has vanished from the Dothan Fire Department that uses it for the department’s medical services. “I can confirm controlled substances are missing from our central station,” Chief Larry Williams told News 4 on Monday. He said...
DOTHAN, AL
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy