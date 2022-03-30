ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gas prices in Southern California drop sharply

By CNS Author
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 1.2 cents to $6.057 Wednesday after dropping by one-tenth of a cent two of the previous...

Thomas Atkins
2d ago

Do you call this a drop? I don't think so, try again. California is a corrupted State, and will do whatever it takes to put more money in their pockets.

