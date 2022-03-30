Pennsylvania payrolls up, jobless rate down in February

A sign promoting a job fair is seen at SEEK Careers/Staffing on North 76th Street in Milwaukee on Monday, May 3, 2021. Photo credit © Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls recorded a big jump in February and the unemployment rate sank to a new post-pandemic low. The state Department of Labor and Industry says Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.1% from January’s rate. The national rate was 3.8%. In a survey of households, the labor force was flat, although the number of employed grew by 12,000. In a survey of employers, non-farm payrolls in Pennsylvania grew in February by 34,000, driven primarily by hiring in manufacturing and the trade, transportation and utilities sectors. Pennsylvania has regained about 80% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the early months of the pandemic.