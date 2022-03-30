ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania payrolls up, jobless rate down in February

By The Associated Press
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1CV3_0euGgJlm00
A sign promoting a job fair is seen at SEEK Careers/Staffing on North 76th Street in Milwaukee on Monday, May 3, 2021. Photo credit © Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls recorded a big jump in February and the unemployment rate sank to a new post-pandemic low. The state Department of Labor and Industry says Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.1% from January’s rate. The national rate was 3.8%. In a survey of households, the labor force was flat, although the number of employed grew by 12,000. In a survey of employers, non-farm payrolls in Pennsylvania grew in February by 34,000, driven primarily by hiring in manufacturing and the trade, transportation and utilities sectors. Pennsylvania has regained about 80% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the early months of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Morning Star

Texas January jobless rate stable, Valley up sharply

Texas added 29,000 non-agricultural jobs in January as the state jobless rate remained steady at 4.6 percent. But the Rio Grande Valley region did not follow suit, with unemployment figures for Brownsville-Harlingen and the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission areas posting sharp increases. The Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area’s jobless rate for the month rose...
HARLINGEN, TX
thecentersquare.com

How Pennsylvania’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WRAL News

US job openings, quitting at near record high in February

WASHINGTON — Job openings hovered at a near-record level in February, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. There were 11.3 million available jobs last month, matching January's figure and just below December's record of 11.4 million,...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

U.S. initial jobless claims decline to lowest since 1969

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to the lowest since 1969 as employers desperately try to hang onto workers amid near-record job openings and depressed labor-force participation. Initial unemployment claims decreased by 28,000 to 187,000 in the week ended March 19, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The...
BUSINESS
News 12

The New Normal: More Americans apply for jobless benefits; layoffs still low

More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 202,000 for the week ending March 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week's tally of 188,000 claims was the fewest since 1969. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
KHON2

Where Hawaii ranks among low-wage workers hit by inflation

(NEXSTAR) – As inflation grows, and everything from gas to food to housing gets more expensive, your income effectively shrinks as your spending power weakens. It’s especially troubling for low-wage workers trying to get by on minimum wage or living below the poverty line. Many states hiked their...
HAWAII STATE
The Monroe News

Monroe County jobless rate edges up in January

The local unemployment rate has recently spiked, jumping up nearly a point after a trend of recovery. Monroe County’s unemployment rate for January was 4.8%, according to data released this week from the state’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget. That’s a noticeable increased compared to December’s metric,...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

4.4 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs in February

According to a recent report, the labor shortage crisis is continuing. In February alone, 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs while employers were looking to fill over 10 million positions for the seventh month in a row. At a Glance. The “Great Resignation” continues as millions of Americans quit their...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
KATV

January jobless rates in Arkansas metro areas up from December

Little Rock (TB&P) — Jobless rates in all eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were down compared with January 2021, but higher than December. Fort Smith, Hot Springs, and Texarkana metros also posted lower employment in January compared with January 2021. January jobless rates ranged from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WSFA

Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3% as the number of people employed in the state reached its highest point in more than two years. The Alabama Department of Labor says the February jobless rate fell one-tenth of a percent from January. The rate represents...
ALABAMA STATE
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Jobless claims inch lower to 214,000 as workers remain in high demand

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declined last week, the latest sign that business demand for workers remains elevated amid an ongoing labor shortage. Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended March 12 fell to 214,000 from an upwardly revised 229,000 a week earlier, beating the 220,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.
BUSINESS
Kait 8

January jobless rate in Jonesboro sees decrease

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Potential job seekers saw more opportunities in Jonesboro in 2021, according to content partner Talk Business and Politics. Between January 2021 and January 2022, the labor force in the city jumped to 65,322, an increase of 2,587. When it came to employment, the number in Jonesboro...
JONESBORO, AR
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
118
Followers
106
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy