Internal EPA Report Describes “Incredibly Toxic Work Environment” in New Chemicals Division

By Sharon Lerner
The Intercept
 2 days ago
Whistleblowers speak out about the Environmental Protection Agency’s practice of routinely approving dangerous chemicals. An internal workplace survey commissioned by the EPA reveals a work environment that agency scientists and other staff describe as “hostile,” “oppressive,” “toxic,” “extremely toxic,” and “incredibly toxic.” After whistleblowers from the Environmental Protection Agency’s New Chemicals...

Related
Investigate Midwest

EPA internally questioned its ability to properly regulate pet collars linked to tens of thousands of injury reports

This story is supported with a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. This story was co-published with USA TODAY. It is embargoed until April 4. For years, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials have raised concerns that the agency’s process for determining the danger of the more than 400 pet flea and tick products it regulates is deeply flawed and has resulted in the use of pesticides that are potentially harmful to pets and their human owners.
PETS
eenews.net

EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ in pesticide barrels may be illegal

The presence of so-called forever chemicals in pesticides may stem from a violation of federal chemical law, according to an announcement today from EPA. In an open letter this morning, EPA announced several actions amid an ongoing investigation scrutinizing plastic containers fluorinated with PFAS. Those chemicals have leached into pesticides, an issue the agency linked to high-density polyethylene (HDPE) barrels last year.
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

EPA’s Method to Identify Chemical Concerns Rejected by Advisers

The EPA has more work to do in developing its strategy to identify communities with higher-than-average exposures to potentially harmful hazardous chemicals, science advisers said this week. The advisers, whose three-day meeting ended Thursday, recommended dozens of ways that the Environmental Protection Agency could examine how people breathe in, drink,...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA chemical review tool sparks environmental justice worries

Scientific advisers are raising concerns about EPA’s proposed approach to informing environmental justice communities about possible toxic exposures. A three-day meeting of EPA’s Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals culminated in pushback on an agency proposal pegged to notifying fence-line communities about their chemical risks. Members argued that EPA’s approach leaves out too many potential exposure pathways and fails to consider all of the data sources available.
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Chronicle

CPChem agrees to spend $118M to rein in toxic emissions in EPA settlement

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. has agreed to clean up flaring procedures at three of its petrochemical plants in Texas after allegedly violating the federal Clean Air Act and state pollution laws. The Woodlands-based chemical giant said it will spend $118 million on improvements at facilities in Baytown, Port Arthur and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Home COVID tests can cause harm if not stored safely: FDA

At-home COVID-19 tests are a key tool in containing the spread of the coronavirus. But a few safety precautions are in order to prevent serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. The tests can cause harm if they're not used according to manufacturers' instructions, and they also need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
eenews.net

Calif. takes first moves to limit ‘Erin Brockovich’ chemical

California has emerged as the first state to advance limits on hexavalent chromium in drinking water, a contaminant linked to cancer first made famous by Erin Brockovich’s advocacy efforts. The California Water Resources Control Board’s Drinking Water Program on Monday unveiled a proposal to set a “maximum contaminant level”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nextbigfuture.com

47000 Adverse Effects First 3 Months of Pfizer Vaccine Usage

Pfizer has starting releasing their vaccine safety data per a court-ordered instruction to satisfy a freedom of information request. The data for the first 3 months has been released and partially analyzed. Pfizer reports over 47000 adverse effects and 127 deaths in the first 3 months. This is roughly in line with Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). There Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being administered.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Reuters

Pfizer Canada recalls BP drug on potential cancer-causing impurity

March 4 (Reuters) - Pfizer Canada was recalling blood pressure drug Accuretic due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril, the Canadian health regulator said on Friday. Long-term exposure to N-nitroso-quinapril at a level above what is considered acceptable may increase the risk of cancer, Health Canada...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pfizer Issues Recall for Blood Pressure Medications Containing Nitrosamine

Pfizer issued a statement on Monday regarding a voluntary recall of three of its products due to high levels of nitrosamine (N-nitroso-quinapril). The recall affects eleven lots of hypertension medication in total: six lots of Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide), one lot of generic quinapril HCl, and four lots of a generic formulation of quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New scoring scale tracks the harmful effects of salt pollution in freshwater streams and rivers

The road salt that makes your drive to work easier on snowy days may be damaging the water quality in local rivers and streams long after winter is over. A new study led by University of Maryland scientists sheds light on how salinization from winter road salt combined with other pollutants creates "chemical cocktails" that can jeopardize the ecological balance of waterways, including those in the Washington, D.C. area. The researchers developed a new five-stage scale to track the progression of this damage, a tool that could inform public policy in the future. The study was published online March 14, 2022 in the journal Limnology and Oceanography Letters.
WASHINGTON, DC
natureworldnews.com

Recycled Plastics Harm Environment by Leaking Hazardous Chemicals, According to Experts

According to studies, recycled plastic bottles leak more hazardous substances into their contents than new plastic bottles. Over 150 contaminants were discovered in plastic bottles that were transferred into liquids. Around 18 people had blood levels that were over the legal limit. Researchers have cautioned that a commonly recycled plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
The Intercept

The Intercept

New York City, NY
ABOUT

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

 https://theintercept.com/

