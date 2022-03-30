Internal EPA Report Describes “Incredibly Toxic Work Environment” in New Chemicals Division

The road salt that makes your drive to work easier on snowy days may be damaging the water quality in local rivers and streams long after winter is over. A new study led by University of Maryland scientists sheds light on how salinization from winter road salt combined with other pollutants creates "chemical cocktails" that can jeopardize the ecological balance of waterways, including those in the Washington, D.C. area. The researchers developed a new five-stage scale to track the progression of this damage, a tool that could inform public policy in the future. The study was published online March 14, 2022 in the journal Limnology and Oceanography Letters.

