School board members removed from office over support for mask mandates

By ZACHARY ROGERS
mynews4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER. Penn. (TND) — A judge in Pennsylvania has sided with parents seeking the removal of several school board members who voted to require masks in schools. Judge William P. Mahon ruled on Tuesday that all five West Chester Area School District board members are to be "removed from office"...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
The 74

Many Students Went Missing During COVID. How Schools Can Now Address Absenteeism

For years, schools have drilled into parents that attendance is an important factor in student achievement. But amid the 2021-22 school year’s rocky trajectory, marked by staff shortages, quarantines, and political battles over health measures, the focus on rewarding attendance has resulted in confused, exasperated families. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing more than 10 percent […]
Phys.org

Teachers, other school personnel, experience violence, threats, harassment during pandemic

While much of the focus on education during the pandemic has involved the effects on children in schools, it is also having a negative impact on teachers, administrators, social workers, psychologists and school staff. Approximately one-third of teachers report that they experienced at least one incident of verbal harassment or threat of violence from students during the pandemic, and almost 50% expressed a plan or desire to quit or transfer jobs, according to a survey conducted by a task force of the American Psychological Association.
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
Public Health
Mic

This Kansas teacher is suing her school so that she can continue to misgender students

Last week, a public school teacher in Kansas filed a lawsuit against her district superintendent, board members, and school principal for violating her First Amendment rights to free speech and exercising her religion after she was suspended for misgendering a trans student in her math class. Pamela Ricard, who teaches at Fort Riley Middle School in Fort Riley, maintains that her school’s denial of her request to ignore her student’s name and pronouns "deprived her of due process and equal protection of law,” CNN reported. Basically, this transphobic teacher is saying that respecting her students’ gender identities is against her religion.
Arizona Mirror

Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online

Citing a need for academic transparency, Senate Republicans on Monday approved a bill that would require teachers to post all their lesson plans and materials online for parental review, despite some reservations.  “In my opinion (it) really does add a lot of busywork for teachers. … I think some of it is good. Parents should […] The post Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
thecentersquare.com

Judge temporarily puts some limits on Virginia's mask mandate ban

(The Center Square) – Ten Virginia school districts will be allowed to impose limited mask mandates to accommodate students who have disabilities pending the outcome of a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s prohibition on public school mask mandates. A federal judge approved an injunction against the governor’s mask...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Board Exempts Performing Arts Students From Mask Mandate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In recent weeks, schools across the country have been reversing course on their mask-wearing policies as many communities report fewer covid cases. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Schools made some changes to its masking policy. But the change is not for the entire district. In a 7-2 vote, board members decided to allow students involved in the performing arts to remove their masks only while participating in theatrical or musical performances. Those who are not performing will need to keep their masks on. Testing of these students is available but not required, a district official said during the legislative meeting. Board president Sala Udin said that at this time, Wednesday’s decision is the safest way to address the demand to unmask. “I understand that it is uncomfortable for some to continue to wear the mask. But the discomfort of the disease is greater than the discomfort of wearing a mask,” Udin said. Under the revised plan, dance students will still have to wear masks unless their instructor deems the activity strenuous. In that case, the masks can come off but only if social distancing can be maintained. The board is expected to hold discussions soon and revisit the masking topic during the next legislative session.
