ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

'Immersive Frida Kahlo' exhibit comes to Hollywood

foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new exhibit, examining the life and...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Dreamworks exhibit comes to the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture!

The MAC has a Dreamworks exhibit opening on March 27, featuring never-before-seen concept art, film clips, models, and more! With family classics like Shrek, Madagascar, Rise of the Guardians, and Kung Fu Panda, it will showcase a whole new side of the creation process behind these favored films.
MUSEUMS
hypebeast.com

The Met Will Sell Picasso's First Cubist Sculpture for $30 Million USD

Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Tara Setmayer's Complaints About Hypocritical 'Hollywood Elites'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg renewed her defense of the Academy Thursday morning during yet another tense discussion about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. When guest co-host Tara Setmayer insisted the altercation is evidence that "Hollywood elites are a bunch of hypocrites," Whoopi stepped in to shield her fellow actors and Academy members from the criticism. "As one of those people, I gotta stop you," said The View's longtime moderator. "I just want to stop with this 'elite' stuff."
CELEBRITIES
The Flint Journal

Dates, prices announced for immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dates, ticket prices and the location have been announced for an “immersive” art exhibit featuring the works of Vincent Van Gogh. The event, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, will take place June 14 to July 9 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Prices start at $32.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets are available now at vangoghgrandrapids.com.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Secret Chicago

The World’s Largest Display Of LEGO Art Is Now On Show At The Museum Of Science And Industry

Discover more than one million LEGO bricks transformed into more than 100 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya. Despite its notoriety as a creative element, LEGO is one of the last things that you’d expect a critical acclaimed global touring exhibition to involve. But now, thanks to lawyer turned award-winning artist, Nathan Sawaya , guests can enjoy some of the world’s most famous works of art reproduced using thousands of those world-famous tiny bricks.
CHICAGO, IL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Imagine Picasso’ is next immersive art event at Pullman Yards

After the success of the multimedia Van Gogh experience, Pullman Yards is hosting a new immersive art event focused on another master – Pablo Picasso. “Imagine Picasso,” which opens today and continues through June 19, features more than 200 works from the iconic painter using 90 projectors that puts visitors inside and up close to […] The post ‘Imagine Picasso’ is next immersive art event at Pullman Yards appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Art Space
97ZOK

Prince: The Immersive Experience is Coming to Chicago

Get ready to feel things you didn't even know you could. Prince: The Immersive Experience is coming to Chicago this summer. Whatever you had planned for this June, make a spot on your calendar for a trip to Chicago because if this show is anything like the Van Gogh Experience that took over Chicago last year, it's going to be amazing.
CHICAGO, IL
Washingtonian.com

DC Has 4 Eye-Catching Immersive Exhibits Right Now. Which One Should You Check Out This Weekend?

District residents have a thing for museums, and the city has become a prime destination for a rapidly growing genre: the immersive exhibit. Right now, there are four showy productions—and a 360-degree ode to Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera is coming in May. If you’re looking for a unique family activity (or something to do that doesn’t involve breathing in lungfuls of the pollen) one of these experiences might be what you’re looking for.
ENTERTAINMENT
Glamour

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NME

Prince fans can walk through ‘Purple Rain’ artwork at new “immersive” exhibit

Prince fans will be able to walk through the late artist’s iconic ‘Purple Rain’ artwork as part of a new interactive exhibition. As Rolling Stone reports, ‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ will be held at the Shops At North Bridge retail-entertainment district in Chicago, Illinois from June 9 until October 9, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10am CT next Thursday (March 31) – buy yours here.
THEATER & DANCE
Secret LA

5 Spellbinding Examples Of Storybook Architecture In L.A.

In L.A. fantasy often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washingtonian.com

An Immersive Exhibit About King Tut Is Debuting in DC this June

The parade of immersive exhibits coming to DC continues this summer with an installation made for anyone dreaming about visiting Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza. In June, the National Geographic Society will premiere Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Christie’s Will Sell $250 M. Worth of Impressionist and Modern Art from Anne Bass’s Collection

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a...
VISUAL ART
dornob.com

Frida Escobedo Tapped to Design the Met’s $500 Million Modern Wing

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has finally announced the architect that will design its long-awaited modern and contemporary art wing: Frida Escobedo, who’s known for employing simple forms to create elegant and thoughtful structures. Based in Mexico City, Escobedo was chosen from a shortlist of internationally acclaimed firms including David Chipperfield, Location & Vassal, and Ensamble Studio.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy