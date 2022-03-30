ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Local mayor says 80 civilians killed in Ukraine's Mykolayiv since start of war

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGkaX_0euGfLZR00

March 30 (Reuters) - About 80 civilians have been killed and around 450 wounded in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv since Russia invaded Ukraine, the local mayor said on Wednesday.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych also said on national television that Russia had used cluster munitions in Mikolayiv. He provided no evidence but said there was a "huge number of cluster bombs scattered around the city".

Reuters could not independently verify his assertion. Russia has previously denied using cluster munitions or targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Cluster bombs are made up of a hollow shell that explodes in mid-air, dispersing dozens or even hundreds of smaller "bomblets" over a wide area.

Russia is not party to a 2008 convention banning cluster munitions although it is bound by international humanitarian law, particularly the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks.

The top United Nations human rights official said on Wednesday her office had received "credible allegations" that Russian forces had used cluster munitions in populated areas of Ukraine at least 24 times and that her office was investigating alleged use of cluster munitions by Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Max Hunder, editing by Timothy Heritage and Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mayor#War#Ukrainian#Mikolayiv#United Nations#Russian
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

President Zelensky tells NATO countries that 'it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory' if they do not establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to hold on and fight as he delivered his latest speech following a hospital visit to see wounded soldiers. The president described Sunday as 'the 18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine, for independence' and condemned the latest attack near the Polish border.
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy