The NL West title defense is kicking off with a pretty significant blow to the Giants lineup. Evan Longoria had surgery to repair a ligament in his right index finger on Tuesday and manager Gabe Kapler told reporters in Arizona a day later that his starting third baseman is expected to miss six weeks. The timetable takes Longoria out until at least midway through the second month of the season, weakens the infield defense, and removes a key right-handed bat from a lineup that already looks suspect against left-handed pitching.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO