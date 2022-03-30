ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

Cheshire Seeking Volunteers for Police Chief Hiring Committee

By Brian Rhodes
 2 days ago

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The town is seeking resident volunteers for its Police Chief Hiring Committee, which will find a replacement for soon-to-retire Police Chief Timothy Garner. Garner, who has worked in the town of...

Portsmouth Herald

York selectmen form search committee to find new police chief. Acting chief will apply

YORK, Maine – Two community members will have a say in determining who will lead the York Police Department as the next chief of police. The Board of Selectmen voted Monday night to appoint Jack Bonner and Erin McGann to serve on the search committee. They will be joined by Town Manager Steve Burns, Select Board Chair Todd Frederick and Select Board member Marilyn McLaughlin.
YORK, ME
YourErie

City of Erie seeks volunteers for Stormwater Credit Advisory Committee

The City of Erie is accepting applications for a Stormwater Credit Advisory Committee. The city is seeking 10 to 12 volunteers to serve on this committee. The purpose is to provide a dedicated source of funding to replace and repair the city’s aging stormwater system. Mayor Joe Schember’s administration proposed a fee ranging from $12-$36 […]
ERIE, PA
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW
WTNH

Non-profit seeking volunteers to help senior citizens

(WTNH) – Using technology to better connect communities. A non-profit called ‘Ur Community Cares’ is looking for volunteers to help out senior citizens in Southington. The program currently serves more than 120 towns across the state and has over 1,000 registered users. The goal is to connect volunteers with neighbors in need of help with […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Jersey Shore Online

Police Hiring Practice Questioned

JACKSON – A resident supported the township’s move to hire more police, but questioned their requirements at a recent Township Council meeting. Resident Richard Egan, a retired police officer, asked the Council about an ordinance they passed concerning the hiring of future police. “Are you going to hire police without a civil service test? Is that what this says?”
JACKSON, NJ
Bakersfield Californian

City seeks to fill committee seats

The city of Bakersfield is seeking applications to fill various committees. • The at-large seat on the Public Safety & Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee is open. The appointee will complete the term that runs through Feb. 6, 2025. Applications, available on the city’s website and at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North (1600 Truxtun Ave.), are due by 5 p.m. March 30.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WTAJ

First female volunteer fire chief elected in Centre

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman is extinguishing stereotypes of what women can do as the first female fire chief of a local fire company. Bobbi Salvanish is the first woman to be voted fire chief of the Logan Fire Company in Bellefonte. Her passion for fighting fires began with her mom. “My […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Axios Twin Cities

Help wanted: St. Paul seeks police chief with big city experience and diversity focus

St. Paul is set to finalize its job description for the city's next police chief.Why it matters: The list of minimum qualifications for the top cop in Minnesota's second-largest city, which was on Wednesday's City Council agenda, will shape the search for outgoing chief Todd Axtell's successor. The transition comes at a critical time for both addressing crime rates and improving police-community relations.Driving the wish list: Experience in an "urban policing" leadership role, such as chief or deputy chief, in "a metropolitan area with at least 200,000 residents receiving direct service from that agency," per an amended draft ordinance.The city...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Town of Oak Island hires Charles A. Morris II as Chief of Police

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has hired a new police chief. Charles A. Morris II formally accepted of the position of Chief of Police on Friday, March 11. A native of Morganton, Morris is the current Deputy Chief of Police for the Town of Long View, which is located in both Catawba and Burke counties as part of the greater Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton Metropolitan Area.
OAK ISLAND, NC
MassLive.com

State Police apprehend man barricaded in Cheshire home with crossbow

CHESHIRE — A State Police Special Tactical Operations Team apprehended a Pittsfield man who barricaded himself in a Cheshire mobile home and held police off with a crossbow. The Massachusetts State Police said Friday that Timothy Tatro, 40, barricaded himself in the mobile home late Wednesday afternoon when police arrived to serve a restraining order. The order called for his immediate removal from the property.
CHESHIRE, MA
KSNB Local4

Adams County seeking volunteers for upcoming election

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In a little more than a month, it’ll be time to head over to the polling sites. Places like Adams County are still searching for volunteers to help out in the election process. So far, Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas said they seem to be on track with the number of volunteers needed, but they are still looking for a few more to sign up.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Resident expresses support for Aarrestad in Marathon County Board election

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

