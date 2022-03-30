Cheshire Seeking Volunteers for Police Chief Hiring Committee

St. Paul is set to finalize its job description for the city's next police chief.Why it matters: The list of minimum qualifications for the top cop in Minnesota's second-largest city, which was on Wednesday's City Council agenda, will shape the search for outgoing chief Todd Axtell's successor. The transition comes at a critical time for both addressing crime rates and improving police-community relations.Driving the wish list: Experience in an "urban policing" leadership role, such as chief or deputy chief, in "a metropolitan area with at least 200,000 residents receiving direct service from that agency," per an amended draft ordinance.The city...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 16 DAYS AGO