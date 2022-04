Theeda LoRee Dungan, 88, was born September 16, 1933, in Sun City, Kansas and passed March 28, 2022, at Aspen Winds in Cheyenne Wyoming. She was born to Paul Herman & Marie Elizabeth (Wilhelm) Neufer. LoRee retired from the Wyoming State Highway Department as Data Entry personnel. She loved gardening, clothes shopping, Holiday cooking and had traveled to Hawaii, Mexico, as well as numerous US states. Her love of sewing, Bible Study and sharing her faith with others was always apparent. She led the National Day of Prayer in 1999 and was a member of Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church.

