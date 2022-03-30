ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Draft an Identity: The Davis Mills Texans

By John Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpnDa_0euGebOK00

The Houston Texans have a chance to draft an identity this year with six picks in the top-110.

Want a ground and pound team? Here is the pathway.

What about creating a No-Fly Zone in the Bayou City? Try this idea.

There may be no more appealing idea, however, than the Texans using their 2022 draft to build around Davis Mills. The second-year quarterback from Stanford has grown into part-meme and part-legend as the brightest spot from general manager Nick Caserio’s 2021 draft class. Mills represents the opportunity to rapidly rebuild after the departure of former face of the franchise Deshaun Watson and to potentially avoid the expected quarterback purgatory all together.

The biggest obstacle facing Mills? The team is bad — very bad. Mills likely faces a reality with poor pass protection, one of the weakest receiving groups in the league, and the worst ensemble of running backs in the NFL. Caserio did little to upgrade the units around him other than signing A.J. Cann from the Jacksonville Jaguars and bringing back the bulk of the 2021 team.

Houston could have a great franchise quarterback on their hands. As the team stands, it’s quite possible they’d never know if this was the opening day roster. One of the worst case scenarios for 2022 is finishing the season without fully understanding what the team has at the quarterback position. If you can take Will Anderson and comfortably pass on Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, that’s an ideal luxury.

There’s no way to do that without upgrading the team around Davis. Here’s how Caserio could use the first four picks to do that.

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) — G-T Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJQW1_0euGebOK00
(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Ekwonu stands neck and neck with Evan Neal as the best offensive lineman in this year’s draft. However, Ekwonu’s versatility and potential to play as an elite guard on the interior gives him the edge over Neal for a team that already employs Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil.

Ekwonu’s presence on the roster would go a long way towards giving Mills time to throw and additionally create a boost in the rushing game that should make life easier for the entire offense. Elite offensive linemen at the top of the draft have a recent history of success and Houston shouldn’t be afraid to invest in the trenches to help their young quarterback.

Round 1 (No. 13 overall) — WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDkfb_0euGebOK00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is the No. 1 receiver on my big board and represents an instant alpha in the Texans’ receiving group. Wilson represents a sturdy receiver with excellent ball control who can win with both his speeds and routes when asked. His presence on the field would draw defensive attention away from elder statesmen Brandin Cooks and could alternate in the slot with Cooks while allowing 2021 3rd round pick Nico Collins to evolve as a boundary receiver.

Another true weapon on the outside is an absolute must if Houston hopes to compete with the vertical offenses present in the AFC. Today’s NFL more than ever requires a robust passing attack and Wilson would go a long way towards ensuring the Texans’ are ready to play.

Round 2 (No. 37 overall) — G-T Tyler Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1PJY_0euGebOK00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-5, 324-pound product from Tulsa is another prospect who played tackle in college but scouts believe would translate well to offensive guard. Smith shows impressive power in the run game and would be a perfect compliment playing next to Tytus Howard at the right guard spot.

Smith would need time to develop his traits as a pass blocker but his immediate input into the running game would go a long way towards giving Houston a better-rounded offensive attack and forcing the defenses to account for the run even on presumed passing downs for Mills. Ultimately, Smith is the type of talent that Houston should take a swing on as they pray to upgrade their presence on the offensive interior.

Round 3 (No. 68 overall) — RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrzN0_0euGebOK00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Walker was the best running back in college football in 2021. The unanimous All-American, Doak Walker award winner exploded for 1,636 yards rushing during his first year at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest University. He’s a compact, powerful runner who isn’t afraid to cut back and absorb contact in order to gain additional yardage.

Here, Houston finds a true workhorse running back at the bargain value of a third-round selection. Walker’s presence will open up things for the passing game and, as we saw with Jonathan Taylor over his first two years, is likely to improve as a receiver and blocker as the year progresses. This is the final missing piece to give Mills his best shot in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to rumors about potentially leaving Ravens

Apparently, Lamar Jackson is over it. There has been plenty of talk recently about stalled negotiations on a contract extension for the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. That talk has, of course, spurred rumors the 25-year-old signal-caller is hoping to play elsewhere. So Jackson took matters into his own hands and...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Blasts Former Eagles QB Wentz After Trade

Colts owner blasts Carson Wentz after disastrous year in Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Colts owner Jim Irsay didn’t pull any punches Tuesday talking about Carson Wentz at the NFL owner’s meetings. A day after Frank Reich said Wentz shouldn’t be considered a scapegoat for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Doak Walker
The Spun

Tom Brady Conspiracy Theories Are Growing Tonight

Tom Brady conspiracy theories are growing on Wednesday night following the shocking news about Bruce Arians. Arians, who helped lead Brady and the Bucs to a Super Bowl in 2020, has decided to retire from head coaching and move into a front office role. Brady, of course, decided to come...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Kirk Cousins#American Football#Stanford#Identity#Texansdoc
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera is getting 'tired of it'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is frustrated, and understandably so. At the NFL owner’s meetings, Rivera expressed his frustrations on the franchise often being the target of bad news. “Quite honestly I’m tired of it, I really am,” Rivera said via John Keim of ESPN.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best players Texans can select with 3rd pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With Deshaun Watson not playing at all in 2021, the Houston Texans went through a rebuilding campaign and finished with a 4-13 record. Despite another disappointing year, the Texans can still redeem themselves by getting a good haul in the 2022 NFL Draft after finally trading away Watson. Houston has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Is Retiring: NFL World Reacts To Crazy News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild offseason continued on Wednesday night. According to a report from NBC Sports and the Los Angeles Times, which has since been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching. Arians will be moving into a front office role in...
NFL
The Spun

What The Browns Reportedly Wanted For Baker Mayfield

One of the issues teams run into when everyone in the league knows they want to get rid of an asset, is that others won’t be willing to give up much for said asset; because they know you want to get rid of them. Enter the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy