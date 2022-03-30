Draft an Identity: The Davis Mills Texans

The Houston Texans have a chance to draft an identity this year with six picks in the top-110.

Want a ground and pound team? Here is the pathway.

What about creating a No-Fly Zone in the Bayou City? Try this idea.

There may be no more appealing idea, however, than the Texans using their 2022 draft to build around Davis Mills. The second-year quarterback from Stanford has grown into part-meme and part-legend as the brightest spot from general manager Nick Caserio’s 2021 draft class. Mills represents the opportunity to rapidly rebuild after the departure of former face of the franchise Deshaun Watson and to potentially avoid the expected quarterback purgatory all together.

The biggest obstacle facing Mills? The team is bad — very bad. Mills likely faces a reality with poor pass protection, one of the weakest receiving groups in the league, and the worst ensemble of running backs in the NFL. Caserio did little to upgrade the units around him other than signing A.J. Cann from the Jacksonville Jaguars and bringing back the bulk of the 2021 team.

Houston could have a great franchise quarterback on their hands. As the team stands, it’s quite possible they’d never know if this was the opening day roster. One of the worst case scenarios for 2022 is finishing the season without fully understanding what the team has at the quarterback position. If you can take Will Anderson and comfortably pass on Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, that’s an ideal luxury.

There’s no way to do that without upgrading the team around Davis. Here’s how Caserio could use the first four picks to do that.

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) — G-T Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Ekwonu stands neck and neck with Evan Neal as the best offensive lineman in this year’s draft. However, Ekwonu’s versatility and potential to play as an elite guard on the interior gives him the edge over Neal for a team that already employs Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil.

Ekwonu’s presence on the roster would go a long way towards giving Mills time to throw and additionally create a boost in the rushing game that should make life easier for the entire offense. Elite offensive linemen at the top of the draft have a recent history of success and Houston shouldn’t be afraid to invest in the trenches to help their young quarterback.

Round 1 (No. 13 overall) — WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson is the No. 1 receiver on my big board and represents an instant alpha in the Texans’ receiving group. Wilson represents a sturdy receiver with excellent ball control who can win with both his speeds and routes when asked. His presence on the field would draw defensive attention away from elder statesmen Brandin Cooks and could alternate in the slot with Cooks while allowing 2021 3rd round pick Nico Collins to evolve as a boundary receiver.

Another true weapon on the outside is an absolute must if Houston hopes to compete with the vertical offenses present in the AFC. Today’s NFL more than ever requires a robust passing attack and Wilson would go a long way towards ensuring the Texans’ are ready to play.

Round 2 (No. 37 overall) — G-T Tyler Smith

The 6-5, 324-pound product from Tulsa is another prospect who played tackle in college but scouts believe would translate well to offensive guard. Smith shows impressive power in the run game and would be a perfect compliment playing next to Tytus Howard at the right guard spot.

Smith would need time to develop his traits as a pass blocker but his immediate input into the running game would go a long way towards giving Houston a better-rounded offensive attack and forcing the defenses to account for the run even on presumed passing downs for Mills. Ultimately, Smith is the type of talent that Houston should take a swing on as they pray to upgrade their presence on the offensive interior.

Round 3 (No. 68 overall) — RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

Walker was the best running back in college football in 2021. The unanimous All-American, Doak Walker award winner exploded for 1,636 yards rushing during his first year at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest University. He’s a compact, powerful runner who isn’t afraid to cut back and absorb contact in order to gain additional yardage.

Here, Houston finds a true workhorse running back at the bargain value of a third-round selection. Walker’s presence will open up things for the passing game and, as we saw with Jonathan Taylor over his first two years, is likely to improve as a receiver and blocker as the year progresses. This is the final missing piece to give Mills his best shot in 2022.