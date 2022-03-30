Victim of homicide on Titus Street in Richmond identified
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a deadly shooting on Titus Street near J.L. Francis Elementary School in Richmond’s Southside has been identified.
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Titus Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Once there, they found 25-year-old Isaiah Lee of Richmond, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
