ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Europe told to turn down the heating in Russia gas standoff

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Fears of a Russian gas supply crunch prompted some European countries on Wednesday to ask people to consume less energy in a move that could potentially yield big results.

Despite months of soaring energy prices and tight supplies most governments have avoided taking a step they fear could be unpopular but with concerns growing that Russia could turn off the taps, the message in some capitals is starting to shift.

“Every kilowatt-hour counts,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday as Germany declared an “early warning” of a possible gas supply emergency.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris agrees that when done on a large scale, small behavioural changes can significantly reduce gas and oil demand.

It estimates that turning down thermostats in buildings across the European Union by 2 Celsius would save 20 billion cubic metres of gas, worth about $28 billion at current prices.

That’s also about 13% of the 155 billion cubic metres the 27-nation bloc buys each year from Russia, which is in turn about 40% of the EU’s total gas consumption.

The Dutch government followed Germany on Wednesday saying it would launch a campaign this weekend asking citizens and businesses to use less gas while France’s regulator asked citizens to collectively try to reduce their consumption.

Simone Tagliapietra, senior fellow at think-tank Bruegel, said governments should have urged citizens to curb energy use months ago to help manage the supply crunch but politicians resisted because such a message “smells of austerity”.

“Each billion cubic metre of gas we don’t consume, it’s important. That gas is very expensive, and we need now to start filling up the storage ahead of next winter,” he said.

IT’S YOUR CHOICE

Rather than calling on consumers to cut their energy use, governments have so far mostly been looking for ways to cap utility bills and find alternative sources of fuel.

Sweden, France, Itay, Germany and Britain also announced measures to make petrol cheaper this month after crude hit its highest price since 2008, drawing criticism from campaigners who say the measures are fossil fuel subsidies.

But since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Brussels has declared a mission to cut the EU’s Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year and to end the use of Russian gas by 2027.

Cutting demand could reduce the impact of any supply crunch if Russia were to cut exports, which has become more of a worry since Moscow said last week that countries should start paying for gas in roubles.

A detailed EU plan to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels is due in May, but a blueprint published this month showed Brussels would boost non-Russian gas imports, expand renewable energy faster, swap millions of gas boilers for heat pumps and renovate buildings to use less energy.

Those solutions will take time, however, and the European Commission has already suggested that consumers could help dent demand immediately.

“Your choices in how much energy you consume co-decide how strong we are in our reaction to Russia,” EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said.

Temporarily cutting demand would also help countries build up gas storage for next winter and provide a stop-gap while governments secure lasting options to replace Russian fuel - such as building wind and solar farms, renovating buildings, or securing more non-Russian gas.

“There are tracks for immediate energy savings measures that remain unexplored,” said Adeline Rochet, policy expert at climate think-tank E3G.

If they stick, energy-saving habits such as turning off lights and appliances or using less air conditioning where convenient, could also help bring down carbon dioxide emissions.

MOVE TO THE SLOW LANE

Christina Demski, an expert on consumer energy behaviour at Cardiff University’s School of Psychology, said soaring energy bills and a desire to show solidarity with Ukraine may mean Europeans are receptive to such messages.

“People are more likely to make a behavioural change if you are asking to do something that reflects their values,” she said, adding that requests to change behaviour should not target vulnerable households who lack the flexibility to adapt their consumption, or who are already struggling with bills.

Only a few countries have broached the idea of ways to reduce oil consumption, despite the fact Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a special military operation, providing 27% of the EU’s oil imports.

Denmark is looking at a proposal to temporarily reduce highway speed limits. Ireland’s transport minister Eamon Ryan, who also the environment portfolio, suggested driving slower could save fuel when announcing a cut in petrol duty this month.

The IEA last week published options it said could lower oil demand in advanced economies by 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) within four months, equivalent to the combined demand of every car in China.

Most options would require consumers to change their behaviour.

Lowering speed limits by 10 km per hour in advanced economies could save 290,000 bpd from cars and 140,000 bpd from trucks. Working from home three days a week would cut 500,000 bpd while fuel-saving practices such as car-sharing could save 470,000 bpd, the IEA said.

Some governments are resistant. Britain, which is no longer an EU member, rejected the IEA’s ideas. The country plans to replace the 8% of oil imports it gets from Russia with alternative supplies this year.

“There is absolutely no need to apply this guidance in the UK,” a government spokesperson said.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frans Timmermans
Person
Eamon Ryan
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#European#German#Iea#The European Union#Dutch#Citiz
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness

Global oil demand has been showing signs of weakness in March and this weakness is expected to persist through April and May due to the impact of high oil prices, the negative effects of sanctions and war in Russia and Ukraine, and the consequences of increasing lockdowns in China. That’s...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Reuters

Russia's gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow's demand for a currency switch. President Vladimir Putin's order last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil slumps 7% as U.S. plans record crude reserve release

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell 7% to close just above $100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling to boost supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy