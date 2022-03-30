ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORU parts ways with women's basketball coach Misti Cussen

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXN4a_0euGcX1Y00

Oral Roberts University announced Wednesday they would not renew women's head basketball coach Misti Cussen's contract.

Athletic Director Tim Johnson released a statement thanking Cussen for her work over the last 10 years at the helm.

Cussen started at ORU in 2012, leading the program to an NCAA Tournament berth in her first season. She led the Golden Eagles to five winning seasons during her tenure including a 16-15 record for the 2021-22 season.

