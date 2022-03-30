ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

El Shafee Elsheikh: Opening statements in IS Beatle jihadist trial

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ex-British jihadist on federal trial in the US has said he was fighting on behalf of "suffering Muslims". El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, stands accused of hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder as part of a group of Islamic State militants, known as the "Beatles" for their British accents....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US trial begins of Islamic State 'Beatle'

The first trial on US soil of an alleged major figure in the Islamic State (IS) group -- an accused member of the kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles" -- began in earnest Wednesday near Washington. Mueller's parents say she was tortured before being handed over to Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who allegedly raped her repeatedly before killing her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Daughter of ISIS victim to confront killer in US court

The daughter of slain British aid worker David Haines is set to confront her father’s killer, former Daesh [ISIS] fighter El-Shafee El-Sheikh, in a high-profile court case in the US on Tuesday, The Times has reported. In 2014, when Bethany Haines was 17, her father, who was working as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Italian aid worker recalls brutal treatment by IS 'Beatles'

An Italian aid worker described being beaten with a rubber cable and waterboarded in harrowing testimony Thursday at the trial of a jihadist accused of being one of his Islamic State captors known as the "Beatles." "I was beaten that night with a thick rubber cable for one hour," Motka said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Guardian

Islamic State hostages were forced to fight each other, US court hears

Aid workers and journalists taken hostage in Syria by a group of British Islamic State militants were forced to fight each other until they passed out, a US court has heard. The group of three British men, nicknamed “the Beatles” by their captives, took more than 20 westerners hostage at the height of IS’s reign of terror between 2012 and 2015. El Shafee Elsheikh is on trial in Virginia, with prosecutors alleging he was the member nicknamed Ringo by the hostages.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Shafee Elsheikh
Person
Jihadi John
Person
Kayla Mueller
Person
Alan Henning
Person
Alexanda Kotey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Muslims#Islamic State#The Islamic State#Sudanese#Londoner#Americans#Japanese
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
BBC

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday - more than during the whole of last year. The group - including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national - were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes", including terrorism, state news agency SPA said. Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Mom of GOP Rep’s ‘ISIS Bride’ Lover: ‘Sorry I Even Gave Birth to Her’

The former jihadist nicknamed the “ISIS bride,” who had an affair with a U.S. congressman, has been spurned by both her ex-husband and mom, according to the Daily Mail. In separate interviews, Tania Joya’s mother and second ex-husband slammed her tryst with Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX). “I don’t consider her my daughter anymore,” said Jahanara Choudhury, who said she cut her daughter off years ago when Joya married a jihadist. “She is not a part of this family and hasn’t been for a long time. I’m sorry I even gave birth to her.” Her second husband, Craig Burma, divorced Joya in January and pinned the blame on Taylor for taking advantage of his “vulnerable” wife for nearly a year. “I’m trying to think of some way to stay together and here he is taking advantage of her and not caring two craps about her emotionally,” Burma said, calling Taylor a “sexual predator.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US fumes at ally Qatar for letting Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'drink tea and nibble dates' while they showed off models of their missiles in the shadow of America's largest Middle East base

The U.S. expressed its outrage on Thursday after Iran was allowed to run a stand hawking missile systems and naval vessels at an arms fair in Qatar, where commanders of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were spotted drinking tea and nibbling dates. The I.R.G.C. is listed as a terrorist...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Female Irish soldier who denies joining ISIS 'answered the call to migrate' to Syria, court hears – as defence claims she merely hoped to 'prosper in Islam'

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith, who denies membership of so-called Islamic State, 'specifically assessed, analysed and ultimately answered the call to migrate' to Syria, a court has heard. A prosecutor in the trial of the former Defence Forces soldier told the Special Criminal Court in Dublin that it was not...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy