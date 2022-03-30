School board members removed from office over support for mask mandates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In recent weeks, schools across the country have been reversing course on their mask-wearing policies as many communities report fewer covid cases. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Schools made some changes to its masking policy. But the change is not for the entire district. In a 7-2 vote, board members decided to allow students involved in the performing arts to remove their masks only while participating in theatrical or musical performances. Those who are not performing will need to keep their masks on. Testing of these students is available but not required, a district official said during the legislative meeting. Board president Sala Udin said that at this time, Wednesday’s decision is the safest way to address the demand to unmask. “I understand that it is uncomfortable for some to continue to wear the mask. But the discomfort of the disease is greater than the discomfort of wearing a mask,” Udin said. Under the revised plan, dance students will still have to wear masks unless their instructor deems the activity strenuous. In that case, the masks can come off but only if social distancing can be maintained. The board is expected to hold discussions soon and revisit the masking topic during the next legislative session.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO