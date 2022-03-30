ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School board members removed from office over support for mask mandates

By ZACHARY ROGERS
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER. Penn. (TND) — A judge in Pennsylvania has sided with parents seeking the removal of several school board members who voted to require masks in schools. Judge William P. Mahon ruled on Tuesday that all five West Chester Area School District board members are to be "removed from office"...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Philadelphia#The Mask#School Districts#Whyy News#The Daily Local#The Philadelphia Inquirer
Mic

This Kansas teacher is suing her school so that she can continue to misgender students

Last week, a public school teacher in Kansas filed a lawsuit against her district superintendent, board members, and school principal for violating her First Amendment rights to free speech and exercising her religion after she was suspended for misgendering a trans student in her math class. Pamela Ricard, who teaches at Fort Riley Middle School in Fort Riley, maintains that her school’s denial of her request to ignore her student’s name and pronouns "deprived her of due process and equal protection of law,” CNN reported. Basically, this transphobic teacher is saying that respecting her students’ gender identities is against her religion.
KANSAS STATE
WNCT

Study: 40% of school administrators threatened by parents last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – School administrators have seen an influx of violent threats from parents during the pandemic, according to a recently released technical report from the American Psychological Association.  “This is a new problem,” a staff member who was surveyed wrote. “It used to be the kids. Now it is the adults.” The […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
Wichita Eagle

Catholic school principal stole $25K and used it on rent and vacation, PA officials say

The former principal of a Catholic school in Pennsylvania has been arrested after officials say he used $25,000 of school funds on personal expenses. Police in Upper Duplin were contacted by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in November regarding its internal investigation into the funds at Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School in Maple Glen, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Board Exempts Performing Arts Students From Mask Mandate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In recent weeks, schools across the country have been reversing course on their mask-wearing policies as many communities report fewer covid cases. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Schools made some changes to its masking policy. But the change is not for the entire district. In a 7-2 vote, board members decided to allow students involved in the performing arts to remove their masks only while participating in theatrical or musical performances. Those who are not performing will need to keep their masks on. Testing of these students is available but not required, a district official said during the legislative meeting. Board president Sala Udin said that at this time, Wednesday’s decision is the safest way to address the demand to unmask. “I understand that it is uncomfortable for some to continue to wear the mask. But the discomfort of the disease is greater than the discomfort of wearing a mask,” Udin said. Under the revised plan, dance students will still have to wear masks unless their instructor deems the activity strenuous. In that case, the masks can come off but only if social distancing can be maintained. The board is expected to hold discussions soon and revisit the masking topic during the next legislative session.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle students plan Monday walkout over lifting of mask mandate in schools

SEATTLE — Seattle students are planning a walkout on Monday in protest of the state’s decision to lift its mask mandate for schools. The walkout is being organized by the Seattle Student Union, which describes itself as “a group of concerned students about COVID in Seattle Public Schools.” Last week, the group demanded that the district reinstate its mask mandate by Friday, citing concerns over how another surge in COVID cases could lead to the return of virtual learning.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ News Channel 3

Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate

Palm Springs, Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts lifted their mask mandate today. Coachella Valley Unified School District originally planned to keep the mask mandate up until March 24, but the district decided to follow California state guidelines. Read more on CVUSD's decision to lift the mask mandate here. News Channel 3 talked The post Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy