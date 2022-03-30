ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan McCain calls on NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn to name who invited him to orgies and to do cocaine

By Joey Gill
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JKne_0euGbhw900

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Meghan McCain, former co-host of ABC’s The View , political columnist, and daughter of late Senator John McCain is calling out North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn to name the representatives who invited him to attend orgies and do cocaine.

In a tweet on Tuesday, McCain said to Cawthorn that ‘the American public deserves to know’ because ‘they are unfit for office.’

‘No evidence’ for NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s orgy allegations, McCarthy says

“So, Madison Cawthorne [sic] only hangs out with hard core MAGA people in DC…” McCain wrote in her tweet.

McCain’s comments are in response to an interview Cawthorn had with ‘War Poet Society’ podcast host John Lovell. On the podcast, Cawthorn said the people that he looked up to in politics were the ones that invited him ‘to have kind of a sexual get together’ and said that he has seen politicians doing cocaine that were leading anti-addiction efforts.

His responses were based on a question that Lovell asked him, to compare the TV show House of Cards to real-life.

“The only thing that isn’t accurate about that show is that you could never get a piece of legislation about education passed that quickly,” Cawthorn told Lovell.

“Should we all just start guessing the people he’s talking about?” a question McCain posed in her tweet.

Exclusive video shows NC Congressman Madison Cawthorn getting pulled over for speeding

Most recently, Cawthorn called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a ‘thug’ and the government of Ukraine ‘incredibly evil.’ Cawthorn, who has attracted a lot of media attention for unpredictable comments and legal troubles, has only been in office for 14 months.

Voters have sought to keep Cawthorn from running for reelection because of statements he has made questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

So far, as of this writing, Cawthorn has not responded to McCain’s comments. POLITICO reports that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to address the comments to Cawthorn.

Chloe Folmar of The Hill , part of Nexstar Media Group, contributed to this article.

WBTW News13
WBTW News13

