Euclid, OH

Video shows wrong-way driver hit car on I-90 in Euclid

By Peggy Gallek
 2 days ago

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Police are continuing to investigate a wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 eastbound Tuesday night.

Euclid police said 57-year-old Kelly Klemencic, of Painesville, was driving the wrong way on I-90 at about 10:27 p.m.

Klemencic was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and reckless operation. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer and Captain Jeff Cutwright said Klemencic struck another vehicle head on. That vehicle was driven by a 21-year-old woman. She suffered minor injuries.

“We are very lucky no one was killed,”  Meyer said.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the crash.

Euclid police said the driver got on the highway the wrong way in Lake County.  The driver admitted to police she had been drinking prior to the crash.

Sports
