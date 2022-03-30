ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire

By Paige Hill, Savannah Smith, Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire Live Update (5:40 p.m.):. Mandatory Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort. Going Forward: Some rain expected around 3 a.m., high winds expected throughout the night. Full Story:. Multiple agencies responded to a...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

At least 19,000 ordered to evacuate amid fast-moving Colorado wildfire

At least 19,000 people were under mandatory evacuations Saturday as a fast-moving wildfire burned in the Boulder, Colorado, area, authorities said. No injuries were reported and it wasn't immediately clear if any structures were threatened, but the blaze near the National Center for Atmospheric Research's Mesa Laboratory & Visitor Center had doubled in size in a few hours Saturday afternoon.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pigeon Forge, TN
Government
Sevier County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
County
Sevier County, TN
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Firefighters#Wvlt News
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
WLWT 5

Evacuations issued as brush fire spreads through East Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A brush fire in East Tennessee has authorities asking people to evacuate the area. The fire has spread due to strong winds in the area. According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of Pigeon Forge, Black Bear Resort, Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley and resorts of Shagbark and Little Valley.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas wildfires prompt evacuations

EASTLAND, Texas — Several wildfires burning in Texas have forced hundreds of residents to evacuate. Fire officials told The Associated Press that the multiple fires have merged to form a “complex.”. The fires are burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas. About 18,000 people live in...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Denver Channel

Evacuation orders issued to thousands after wildfire breaks out near Boulder

DENVER — Authorities issued evacuation notices Saturday to more than 8,000 homes near a 122-acre wildfire currently burning on open space near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) facility in Boulder. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said the fire burning near NCAR — called the NCAR Fire...
BOULDER, CO
FOX Carolina

Overnight update on wildfires in Gatlinburg

Grace Runkel and Lindsey Gibbs are keeping you updated on severe weather returning into our area. Highlighting fun events happening in our area including the Upstate Native Plant sale, Spring onto Main Street, Imagine Upstate's Steam Festival, and The Great Eggventure. One killed, three hurt in multi-vehicle crash. Updated: 4...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy