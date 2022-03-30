ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Health Official Says Getting Another Booster Is A Good Idea

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chief Quality Officer at U.W. Health in Madison says it’s a good idea for people 50 and older...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 15

BG
2d ago

I got the vaccine and a boost, but no more. Not sure any of it did any good. Might even have harmed me. Don't trust the FDC.

Reply
4
Bogey
1d ago

Because they haven't killed enough of you from the first couple rounds! It's almost like alcohol population control at its finest right!

Reply
2
John 14:6
1d ago

come on man really 4 shots has anybody ever had to take 4 shots for the flu I'm not buying it

Reply(2)
4
