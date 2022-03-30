1 dead, 2 injured after multiple Virginia homes catch fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said two women were dead inside of a house after a fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said another was injured. They said the fire started in the Colmar community of Bell County. The two victims were identified as Diana Poff, 75, and Willina Risner, 46, both from Middlesboro. A third woman was also taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries. She was identified as Wyona Poff, 53, from Middlesboro.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO