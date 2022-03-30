ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

1 dead, 2 injured after multiple Virginia homes catch fire

By Associated Press
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Officials in northern Virginia say one person is dead and two others are hurt after a house fire. News outlets report that...

wset.com

Comments / 5

Landon I.
2d ago

I'm sorry to all those affected, that being said, Ashburn is a horribly ironic town name for this incident. Much love again to anyone affected.

Reply(1)
6
Related
WDVM 25

Missing Virginia teenager found dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two days after a teenage boy was reported missing in Pittsylvania County, authorities announced his body had been discovered. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Adrian Frank Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade community at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Then, around 10:30 a.m. […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Loudoun County, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
Ashburn, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
WBIR

Police say two women dead, one injured, after house fire in Bell County, KY

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said two women were dead inside of a house after a fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said another was injured. They said the fire started in the Colmar community of Bell County. The two victims were identified as Diana Poff, 75, and Willina Risner, 46, both from Middlesboro. A third woman was also taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries. She was identified as Wyona Poff, 53, from Middlesboro.
BELL COUNTY, KY
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Department#House Fire#Accident#Ap
WHIO Dayton

Multiple injured after overnight shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple medics were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional dispatch told us crews were called to a reported shooting at Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue around 1:05 a.m. >>‘It was a shock;’ Ohio wrestling team caught in...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

Woman previously reported missing arrested for theft

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — On March 10, 2022, Sierra Jones, a woman previously reported missing from the Oak Hill area was arrested for theft. According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Patrolman T.M. Hogan of Oak Hill Police Department was called to a theft complaint on Hidden Valley Drive, in Oak Hill. When […]
OAK HILL, WV
WSVN-TV

Driver dead after Tesla catches fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash ended in flames in Miami Gardens. A Tesla caught fire in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 157th Street, early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene where debris could be...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC12

Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A father and stepmother have been charged with abusing a 13-year-old boy in Chesterfield. On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the Walmart on the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza. Police say the abuse didn’t happen in the...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WJLA

WATCH: Video shows pickpocket in action, DC police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police detectives requested the public's assistance in identifying the people involved in a March 15th robbery in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera in this video below. The suspects approached the victim from behind on March...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy