Lamar Jackson on rumors of leaving Ravens: "Stop tryna read my mind"

By Ryan Dickstein
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday seemed to reject the notion that he wants to leave the team.

"I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind," tweeted Jackson.

The former MVP is set to go into the final year of his rookie contract without any extension in sight.

On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh still expressed confidence in locking up the star signal caller long term.

"I’m confident it’s going to happen. I know he’s going to be our quarterback," said Harbaugh.

Making a deal has become a little more complicated as of late, with the quarterback market exploding.

A large part of that is thanks to a $230 million agreement the division rival Cleveland Browns made with former Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson.

That has left some, including NFL insider and local radio host Jason LaCanfora, questioning whether Jackson will remain a Raven.

"If you get to a franchise tag with a QB like Lamar, who is stuck in, with the QB market exploding, you should prepare to trade him," LaCanfora tweeted Tuesday. "If you don't want to knock his socks off now, barring major injury you aren't going to later."

Currently, Jackson has no agent and represents himself in contract negotiations.

