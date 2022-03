The Girl from Plainville, a Hulu original series coming out at the end of this month, sets out to tell the tragic tale of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III. In 2017, Michelle Carter was convicted of manslaughter for the 2014 suicide of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. After meeting on a Florida vacation, the two had a relationship that was mostly via text over two years. Both of the teenagers were deeply troubled, facing serious mental health issues and both, despite well-meaning families and privilege, did not receive the help they truly needed in time.

