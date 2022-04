ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congratulations to finalist, Linda Strasburg. She has been nominated for the 2022 Remarkable Women contest. The thought of raising her four children without being able to provide meals for them is a devastating thought to Linda Strasburg. “I simply do not believe that any child should go hungry,” said Strasburg. She has dedicated every Thursday morning to Commanche Elementary as a retired educator but not to teach, she is providing meals to students in need of food on the weekends. Strasburg and a small army of educators work to provide donated food for young children, it is a mission she has grown up with.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO