The debate over whether you should delete cookies and cache continues, with plenty of opposing opinions found all over the web. Our own Gary Sims has a complete guide on the matter to help you understand, but the short answer is that while cookies and cache are suitable for keeping your phone speedy, these can also become corrupted and cause issues. It’s good to give your devices a clean start from time to time. That’s why today we’ll show you how to clear data and the cache on Samsung gadgets.

