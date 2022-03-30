NL restaurants reviewed in last 18 months

The dinning and bar area of The Spice Palette Friday, March, 18, 2020, in New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

When we first moved up here from Texas 24 years ago, my new colleagues at The Day would whisper, "Whatever you do, don't buy a home in New London!" The implication was, I think, that "New London can't get out of its own way" and "Nothing will ever get better here. That's just the way it is."

Well, we DID buy in NL and, as per the French Riviera-like development of the Fort Trumbull neighborhood after the shrewd decision to go the Eminent Domain route, it's all good in the Whaling City!

Truth told, we like in in NL very much. It's a cross-pollinated community with a lot of cultures and energy, and that's particularly refreshing in context of local restaurants. In the past 18 months, for example, I've reviewed the following places — and recommend each heartily.

Spice Palette

929 Bank St.

This visionary and creative Indian restaurant opened with immediate acclaim. Not only did I name it one of my favorite dining experiences of 2021, but Spice Palette was called one of the state's best in Connecticut magazine's annual Best Restaurants issue — including a cover photo of chef Lijoy Varghese. The man is in fact a wizard in the kitchen and, with his wife Niya Lijoy running front of house along with an excellent staff and a lovely atmosphere, Spice Palette would be a joy in any Nutmeg community.

Oven-On Bakery

227 Jefferson Ave.

Whether you want authentic Mexican baked goods and breakfast treats or full-blown and authentic plate lunches and/or a la carte tacos, burritos, tamales and specialties, Oven-On delivers in a big way. I've had to be pulled away from the display counter, where I stand like a narcotized Pink Floyd fan, staring dreamily at the confections. And getting lunch or dinner to go means the next meal at your own dining table is going to make everyone happy.

Muddy Waters

42 Bank St.

I'm not saying there are a lot of regulars at Muddy Waters, but I'd need proof that some of their customers ever leave. When it's time to close and the lights go off and the doors are locked, they just stay at their tables in the fashion of Twilight Zone-y mannequins, waiting for the next dawn to come. After owners Susan Devlin and Barry Niestat retired last year, they sold MW to Dave Preka, and he wisely kept much of the same staff, thematic décor and menu sandwiches, salads, coffee drinks and desserts. Have a few tweaks and twists emerged? Sure! And they've all happened with an eye to tradition as well as the future.

Rico Chow

403 Williams St.

In the Hodges Square neighborhood, a Hispanic/Asian fusion place in a small storefront has become a staple for the entire city. Menu items contain familiar elements and names, but the ingenious blend of cuisines and cultures means it all tastes new and exciting. David Santiago, his wife Angelys Vazquez and Gerardo DeJesus came up with the idea to blend their own familial and traditional Puerto Rican and Latin recipes with their college-era affection for takeout Chinese food — and we are all the better for their creativity.

College Pizza

262 Pequot Ave.

There are, according to the most recent census figures, 26,966 citizens who live in New London. Do NOT confuse that figure with 24,697 — which is the number of pizza places in New London. That's a LOT. Fortunately, I enjoy pizza a great deal and it's fun to visit a variety of purveyors in the city and region. But our go-to place is usually College Pizza, shoehorned into the Murderer's Row of Pequot Avenue restaurants that includes On the Waterfront, Sell Fish and Fred's Shanty. But don't be chained only to the excellent College Pizza pies. Their grinders, calzones, soups and so on are uniformly superb.