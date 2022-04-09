Houston Art Car Parade 2022 rolled through downtown

We all learned about Neil Armstrong in school as an American astronaut and as the first person to ever walk on the moon in 1969. With that one fact he became famous all over the world, and for his famous saying "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind". Neil Armstrong passed away in 2012 at the age of 82 but is still talked about in classrooms across the world. But many people didn't know that Neil lived in El Lago, Texas when he took that Apollo mission and landed on the moon.

