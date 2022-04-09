Houston Art Car Parade 2022 rolled through downtown
The 35th annual Art Car Parade returned to downtown Houston to show off hundreds of mobile masterpieces.Parade Grand Marshal Bun B led the parade of wacky cars through Houston's streets as they displayed their artwork and vision. RELATED: Teacher's music-inspired art car creations span 3 decades If you missed the live event on April 9 at 2 p.m., you can see the Art Cars in all their glory on ABC13 on April 23 at 1 p.m. WATCH: Catch highlights from the 32nd Annual Houston Art Car Parade
Missed the Art Car Parade? Here are some highlights from Saturday.For more information on all the events surrounding the Art Car Parade, visit TheHoustonArtCarParade.com.
Comments / 0