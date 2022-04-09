ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Art Car Parade 2022 rolled through downtown

The 35th annual Art Car Parade returned to downtown Houston to show off hundreds of mobile masterpieces.

Parade Grand Marshal Bun B led the parade of wacky cars through Houston's streets as they displayed their artwork and vision.

If you missed the live event on April 9 at 2 p.m., you can see the Art Cars in all their glory on ABC13 on April 23 at 1 p.m.

For more information on all the events surrounding the Art Car Parade, visit TheHoustonArtCarParade.com.

Click2Houston.com

Houston Art Car Parade announces Bun B as 2022 grand marshal

HOUSTON – Get ready to have some fun Houstonians! The Houston Art Car Parade announced Thursday that rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will be this year’s grand marshal. The 35th annual Art Car Parade Weekend, which features over 250 cars and other entries, will be held from April 7-10. The Houston Art Car Parade is the world’s biggest celebration of art cars and the largest free public event in Houston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
