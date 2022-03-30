ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Dynamics’ logistics robot is available for purchase

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStretch, an offshoot of the company’s Handle project, has been piloted with a limited number of customers in recent months. Boston Dynamics also secured a massive deal with DHL back in January for the purchase of $15 million worth of the robots. Other early clients include clothing chains Gap and...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

The ElliQ eldercare robot is finally available

Seems the product is finally ready for prime time. What can I say, robots take a long time, and the company has spent several years beta testing. Intuition just announced that ElliQ is officially available today, through the product’s site. As is the wont of the robotics industry in 2022, the device will be available through a subscription plan — RaaS, if you will. That starts with a $250 upfront fee and then runs $30 a month (if you go in for an annual subscription).
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Smart electric panel company Span gets a $90M jolt of cash

Span raised $10 million a couple of years ago, integrated with Alexa and launched a smarter EV charger earlier this year to go with the smart panels. “I was very fortunate to join Tesla in the very early days of defining what Tesla Energy subsequently became. So I was one of the early leaders in the Energy Group. People are probably most familiar with the Powerwall battery, but I was the leader of the product team there that designed, developed and deployed residential products, commercial industry products, as well as utility-scale products both on the hardware and software side. During my time, they were also responsible for products like the solar roof and deployment of solar, the glass roof part, if you will,” Arch Rao, CEO and founder of SPAN told me in an interview earlier this year. “One of the things that I got to see firsthand while deploying home batteries and solar systems and electric vehicle charging systems around the world, is that there is a fundamental problem tied to infrastructure. It is going to be a deterrent to the adoption of distributed clean energy, especially if you believe that electrification is a meaningful part of the Fossil Free journey that we want to be on. If we want to supplant [fossil-fuel focused appliances] with superior electric appliances, it’s going to require a massive upgrade to the infrastructure starting with the home electrical panel.”
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Logistics Professionals Express Growing Confidence in AI Robotics

More and more supply chain professionals are showing growing interest and confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) robotics and planned investment across material handling operations such as sortation, induction, good-to-person order picking and depalletization, according to a Covariant survey. "Savvy logistics professionals believe the new generation of intelligent automation, AI robotics,...
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Logistics#The Robots#Boston Dynamics#Dhl#Labor
freightwaves.com

How supply chain, drayage have evolved through the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic both created new problems and highlighted existing issues across the supply chain. This has been especially evident at the ports. Unrelenting port congestion — coupled with equipment shortages — has made importing goods an irritating headache at best and an expensive nightmare at worst. Navigating...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Lapsus$ found a spreadsheet of passwords as they breached Okta, documents show

Customers only learned of Okta’s January security breach on March 22 after the Lapsus$ hacking group published screenshots revealing it had accessed Okta’s internal apps and systems some two months earlier. Okta admitted the compromise in a blog post, and later confirmed 366 of its corporate customers are affected by the breach, or about 2.5% of its customer base.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

The 26 crypto startups that Y Combinator is backing in its W22 batch

Y Combinator Demo Days returned yet again with another ballooning heap of startups. In the old days, a gaggle of TechCrunch reporters would go to the Demo Day in person, write up the presentations of each startup and hobnob with VCs during the breaks, but in a post-pandemic bloat, YC has gotten just so massive that one comprehensive list of startups is neither feasible nor particularly useful to readers. That said, this was a massive year for crypto and I wanted to make sure that we profiled each and every crypto startup that publicly launched at Demo Days this batch.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Driver recruitment wars rage at MATS, booth after booth after booth

LOUISVILLE–Imagine walking through aisle after aisle of display booths and seeing multiple signs that say, in so many words, “We want you bad.” But it’s not the same “We want you” with Uncle Sam’s finger pointing straight ahead. That was the scene at...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechCrunch

Watch Blue Origin launch a six-person crew to suborbital space live

Blue Origin is gearing up for its first crewed launch of the year, and fourth crewed launch overall, as the company seeks to expand its budding space tourism business. This time, the Jeff Bezos-headed company is sending up a crew of six, with the launch set to take place on Thursday at 8:30 AM CT (9:30 AM ET).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foodlogistics.com

XPO Logistics’ Intermodal Division Rolls into STG Logistics

STG Logistics’ acquisition of XPO Logistics’ intermodal division further expands its leading position in containerized logistics. "I could not be more excited about this game-changing acquisition," says Paul Svindland, who will continue to lead as STG’s CEO. "We are combining STG's leading position in facility-based container logistics with XPO Intermodal's leading position in container transport, creating a platform with unparalleled capabilities. Once combined, the STG network will be able to handle a container from the instant it's ready at a port or customer facility to the moment each individual shipment arrives at its final destination, all the while providing customers full visibility and a single source of accountability."
INDUSTRY
Fortune

What do Starbucks, Tesla, and John Deere have in common? They’ve used A.I. to reinvent their businesses

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the competitive cross-border remittances (aka money transfers) business, artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a key driver. Yet, there couldn’t be a starker contrast between the manner in which the market leader and the prime challenger have set about using A.I.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Biden’s answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s also part of Biden’s broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Kaiyo gets $36M Series B for its secondhand furniture marketplace

Kaiyo founder and CEO Alpay Koralturk said in an interview with TechCrunch that he was familiar with the hassle of buying and selling furniture after moving five times in five years in NYC. He and his wife, who are passionate about sustainability, tried buying secondhand to furnish the apartment when they moved into a new place in 2014. Koralturk said it was such a frustrating experience that he thought there needed to be an easier way — something convenient for the customer but ultimately better for the planet.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy