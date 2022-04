The Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers were separated by one game last year in the regular season and one pretty suspect check-swing call in the National League Division Series. While the NL West rivals are close in talent and expectations, their process differs. The Dodgers continued to spend, spend, spend this offseason, signing Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract. The Giants, meanwhile, watched Kris Bryant sign with the Colorado Rockies and were unable to land splashy free agents Seiya Suzuki, Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO