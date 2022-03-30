ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina officer taken to hospital after vehicle crash

By Patrick Zarcone, Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yi5vG_0euGZI3q00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was injured after being involved in a vehicle collision Tuesday night, according to officials.

The wreck happened at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Capital and Westinghouse boulevards, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened as the officer, who was on duty driving a police SUV south on Capital Boulevard, was turning left onto Westinghouse Boulevard, police said.

A driver in a four-door pickup truck heading north on Capital Boulevard hit the police SUV, according to police.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police on Wednesday morning confirmed that the officer was treated at the hospital and released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. The truck driver also did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

An investigation of the wreck is underway and charges could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WBTW News13
WBTW News13

31K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

7M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTV

72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged after deputies in Rowan County say she came after them with a crowbar. The incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy was in the 300 block of Harrel St., in Salisbury attempting to serve eviction papers on Harriet Emmagean Cowan, 72.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Westinghouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
cbs17

Family speaks out after 14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) – Family members spoke out about gun violence in the area after the death of 14-year-old Tavorjè Kelly. He was sleeping inside of a trailer home, with four other children inside, when someone drove by and started shooting according to Goldsboro Police. His sister and...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Duo nabbed for unlicensed NC mobile home set up, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina men were arrested this month for not having a license when setting up mobile homes, officials said. The arrests happened on March 17 and involved two men in Franklin County who are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The North Carolina Department of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy