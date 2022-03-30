Garde Arts Center sets the stage for entertainment in NL

People take their seats on a recent Friday night for the Postmodern Jukebox performance at the Garde Arts Center in New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Oh, the artists the Garde Arts Center has brought into New London over the years! Kevin Hart. Melissa Etheridge. Tony Bennett. Heck, even Bob Dylan played the venue.

This former movie palace still screens films (you can see the latest “Spider-Man” flick on Saturday), but it’s now also a performing arts center that showcases a wide range of live performances.

Here’s just a sampling: Banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck is in concert on April 9. Improv takes center stage with “Whose Live Anyway?” on April 23 featuring, among others, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” stars Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops. And Weird Al brings his music parodies in on May 4.

And the Eastern Connecticut Symphony wraps its 2021-22 season May 7.

Check the Garde’s website for a full lineup.

Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London; (860) 444-7373, gardearts.org.