ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Garde Arts Center sets the stage for entertainment in NL

By Kristina Dorsey
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pTo4_0euGZGIO00
People take their seats on a recent Friday night for the Postmodern Jukebox performance at the Garde Arts Center in New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Oh, the artists the Garde Arts Center has brought into New London over the years! Kevin Hart. Melissa Etheridge. Tony Bennett. Heck, even Bob Dylan played the venue.

This former movie palace still screens films (you can see the latest “Spider-Man” flick on Saturday), but it’s now also a performing arts center that showcases a wide range of live performances.

Here’s just a sampling: Banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck is in concert on April 9. Improv takes center stage with “Whose Live Anyway?” on April 23 featuring, among others, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” stars Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops. And Weird Al brings his music parodies in on May 4.

And the Eastern Connecticut Symphony wraps its 2021-22 season May 7.

Check the Garde’s website for a full lineup.

Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London; (860) 444-7373, gardearts.org.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Day
The Day

3K+

Followers

201

Posts

631K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Bolton Wrote for Other Artists

Best known for his chart-topping power-pop ballads of the 1990s, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and his soulful take on the 1966 Percy Sledge classic “When A Man Loves a Woman,” Michael Bolton has crisscrossed genres throughout his nearly 50-year career, from his earlier days in metal band Blackjack in the late ’70s to joining Luciano Pavarotti for a rendition of “Vesti La Giubba,” then co-writing Kanye West’s The College Dropout single “Never Let Me Down.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Proops
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Ryan Stiles
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Tony Bennett
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

George Clinton Returns from Retirement for Parliament-Funkadelic Tour

Click here to read the full article. George Clinton has some more groove to offer. On Monday, the Godfather of Funk announced his return from retirement with a Parliament-Funkadelic tour planned for this year. Clinton — who went on a farewell tour in 2019 after announcing his retirement the year prior — will join Parliament-Funkadelic for a 17-stop tour across the U.S. this summer. “George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” said Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.” The group...
MUSIC
Lancaster Online

Performing arts exhibit, open house set at J.P. McCaskey High School Alumni Center

J.P. McCaskey High School has a long history of celebrating the performing arts, and a distinguished list of alumni who have made professional contributions in the field. These aspects of the Lancaster city high school’s decades-long performing arts history will be on exhibit during a free two-day open house being held later this week in the school’s Alumni Center.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Stage#The Garde Arts Center#State St
News 12

East End: Shinnecock Art at the Southampton Arts Center

The works of members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation are on display at the Southampton Arts Center. Shinnecock Nation member Shane Weeks is the curatorial associate for the exhibit named "Outcropping." "For so many hundreds of years really, our story has always been told third person. It was always told...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
GreenwichTime

Oscars to Feature All-Star Band With Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper

The Oscars will feature an unusual all-star band starring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, legendary singer-percussionist Sheila E. and iconic jazz pianist Robert Glasper along with musical director Adam Blackstone, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced. The Oscars air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
MUSIC
lootpress.com

Beckley Art Center seeking instructors

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Art Center announced this week that it is currently seeking instructors for its performing arts program. The available positions are for the center’s art and music programs, respectively. Applications are currently being accepted for instructors of various instruments in the music program....
BECKLEY, WV
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
WNCT

The richest rock stars

Rock icons have always had a significant impact on society, whether through their poetic songwriting, innovative guitar techniques, catchy melodies, or powerful stage presence. The stardom that comes with a highly successful music career often leads to opulence. True rockers can generate an astoundingly significant amount of revenue through album sales, merchandising, licensing deals, and […]
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Japanese Breakfast Covers Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ for Spotify Singles

Click here to read the full article. Japanese Breakfast has released a revamped version of their own “Be Sweet,” alongside a stripped-down cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” for Spotify Singles. The recordings are part of the streaming platform’s series highlighting the current roster of Grammy nominees for Best New Artist. “We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” said vocalist and songwriter Michelle Zauner. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.” In addition...
MUSIC
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
201
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy