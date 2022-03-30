ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton restaurant plans grand opening Friday

By Dylan Suttles
 2 days ago
Heaterz Hot Chicken, at 1500 Main St., Alton, will hold a grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1. (John Badman)

ALTON – Heaterz Hot Chicken, at 1500 Main St., Alton, will hold a grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1.

The restaurant is at the former site of Mini Corral which closed in October.

The restaurant also will offer street corn, collard greens, "sidewinder" fries, loaded potato salad, Dixie slaw, spicy cheese curds and Nashville hot pork rinds.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Wherehouse Project: 7-11 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Field Guides: 4-6 p.m., The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey.

• Nektar: 7:30 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Thursday Night Trivia: 7-9 p.m., The Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Pennsylvania Slim: 5-8 p.m., Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville.

• COVID-19 Booster Clinic: 3-7 p.m., Granite City High School (cafeteria), 3101 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• Open Mic and Jam Session: 8 p.m.-Midnight, TJ's Place, 1539 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• East Alton History Museum Open: 1-4 p.m., East Alton History Museum, 119 N. Main St., East Alton.

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois Zoom Meetings: 7-8:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive the link to the meetings. Email Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net to register.

• A Course in Miracles: 1 p.m., New Bethel UMC, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. For more information, call 618-288-7910 or 618-698-5088.

• Karaoke with DJ Toni: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Martin’s Tunes & Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• Karaoke Thursday: 6:30-10 p.m., Holiday Shores Marina, 100 Elm Drive, Edwardsville.

• Cornhole Tournament: 9-11 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 2511 IL-157, Edwardsville.

• The Roundtable: 4-7 p.m., AOS Alternative Office Space, 219 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

• Heaterz Hot Chicken Grand Opening: 11 a.m., Heaterz Hot Chicken, 1500 Main St., Alton.

• Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m., Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer M Adams Parkway, Godfrey. Every Friday until April 8.

• Edwardsville Knight of Columbus Fish Fry: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Edwardsville Knight of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Borderline: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Blarney Man: 7-10 p.m., Morrison's Irish Pub, 200 State St., Alton.

• The Graham Band: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Chez Marilyn, 119 W. 3rd St., Alton.

• Early Bird Registration/Tour, Gillespie and Carlinville: 8:30 a.m., Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Sign-up at www.lc.edu/earlybird .

• Soulshine Groove: 7 p.m.-Midnight, Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• Telescope Nights: 8-10 p.m., The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey.

• Musical Bingo: 8-10 p.m., Clifton Terrace Inn, 4922 Clifton Terrace Road, Godfrey.

• Nektar: 8 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Opening Reception: Kingdom Animalia Exhibit: 6-8 p.m., The Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville

• Acoustic DNA: 6-9 p.m., Big Daddy's Edwardsville, 132 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• That Girl Band: 6-9 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Lanny and Julie: 7-11 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Scott and Mechelle Acoustic Duo: 7-10 p.m., Jacobsmeyer's Tavern, 2401 Edwards St., Godfrey

• Steel Creek Classic: 8 p.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Goat Yoga: 2-3 p.m., Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

• Goat Yoga: 4-5 p.m., Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton.

• Scott and Karl: 6-10 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

• Steve Mellas: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• For information about Al-Anon Meetings, call 618-463-2429. To find more helpful meeting, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

KICK AM 1530

An Illinois Drive-In is Opening this Weekend with Grease

If you're up for a minor road trip this weekend, you can enjoy a real drive-in movie again as there's one opening in Illinois with a real throwback flick. The Sky View Drive-In in Litchfield, Illinois located between Springfield and St. Louis has announced they're opening this Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 with a showing of Grease.
LITCHFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Alton sets bulk item drop off Saturday

ALTON - The City of Alton and Republic Services are partnering for a bulk/large item drop-off day 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, in Alton. The event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge at 1 Henry Street, the former Old Great Central Lumber Co. site, across from the parking lot that hosts the summer farmers and artisans markets.
ALTON, IL
Q985

Abandoned Illinois Water Park Now Looks Like the Landfill it Once Was

It's as if this water park decided to close and they just turned off the lights and just walked away. Then nature took over and now it's eerie to see. There is no shortage of spots around the state that just went out of business and walked away. Sometimes the story around the abandonment is just as interesting as what happens to these places when nature is left to take its course.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

