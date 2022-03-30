ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Deputies arrest two men for stealing catalytic converters in Kent County

By Karie Herringa
 1 day ago
Two men have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests stem from a catalytic converter theft along 18 Mile Road in Nelson Township on March 23.

Deputies say the suspects entered the victim’s property around 11 a.m. and cut the catalytic converter off of an SUV parked in the driveway.

The sheriff’s office says Detectives with the Metro Pattern Crimes Team were able to track one of the men to a home on Sparta Avenue NW in Tyrone Township.

Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Howard City man and a 34-year-old Greenville man on charges of larceny from a motor vehicle and violation of the Scrap Metal Regulatory Act – buying and selling non-ferrous metals.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

I Am
1d ago

Why do the investigators need help?...the thieves are in jail. May I suggest no bail and a maximum prison sentence...that's the help Residents require of you.

