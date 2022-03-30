ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Plus offers Slay the Spire and Robin Hood in April

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation Plus subscribers in April will get free access to three games: Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated. All three will be available for download from the PS Plus hub on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 beginning April 5, Sony Interactive...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March's Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you've been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it's been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That's right, Port Royale 3 -- normally $20 -- is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation 2#Playstation 4#Video Game#Ps Plus#Outlaws Legends#Megacrit#Thq Nordic
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Just Added A Major Bonus Subscription For Users

From now (24 March) until 31 March, the big boys at Microsoft have blessed us with a new perk to go along with our Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Fans of delicious superhero action will be able to get their fill over the next three months as the top end Game Pass subscription now comes with a couple of months of Marvel Unlimited for free. The comic book subscription service boasts over 30,000 comics from the superhero creating giants, including new issues which come out each week.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Universal Studios Attraction Is Everything Fans Deserve: Watch

Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.
COMICS
Polygon

Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s gruesome co-op action arrives this September

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the Left 4 Dead-style cooperative shooter set in the 40K universe, will be released on Sept. 13 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X. Developer Fatshark, known for the similar and well-received Warhammer: Vermintide games, made the announcement in a short teaser trailer showing the game’s mismatched team of Imperial Guardsmen whiling away the time until they go into action with a game of cards. There’s a brief burst of bloody gameplay after the release date is revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

State of Decay 3 Update Provided by Xbox Boss

State of Decay 3 was announced for Xbox Series X and PC back in July of 2020. Since then, we've seen nothing of the game nor have we heard about the game in any significant capacity, which makes sense considering it was in early pre-production when it was announced. That said, this week this all changed, courtesy of Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who provided an update on the game, confirming it's still in development.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PlayStation’s Spring Sale is massive — here are 25 games worth grabbing

In celebration of the Spring Season, PlayStation has launched a massive new sale with over 1,000 games, special editions, and DLC packs up for grabs. The sale contains both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles, so there’s plenty to grab whether you’ve upgraded to the current generation, plan to later, or would just like to expand your PS4 backlog. The Spring Sale lasts for nearly a month, and will eventually close on April 27.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Should you buy the new PlayStation Plus subscriptions?

PlayStation’s long-awaited overhaul of PlayStation Plus goes into effect in June. Now offering three tiers of service, PlayStation Plus will more resemble the kind of subscription package for which Microsoft’s Xbox Games Pass is known. But is it a direct match of its rival platform? And is the money PlayStation’s asking for better, worse, or break-even for consumers?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Network and PlayStation Plus Experiencing Issues After Latest Update

Update: It looks as though the PlayStation Network issues have mostly been resolved. Original: Both PlayStation Network overall and PlayStation Plus subscriptions are experiencing issues this week following the release of a new console update according to an endless amount of reports saying as much online. PlayStation owners who downloaded the updates in question for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems soon found that their PlayStation Plus subscriptions weren't working, or at least online games that required those subscriptions weren't verifying them properly. This has resulted so far in confusion regarding whether someone's PlayStation Plus subscription is actually active or not, though those who are having these issues can at least rest assured knowing it's not just happening to them.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy