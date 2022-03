LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri woman died over the weekend in a house fire after she ran back into the burning home to try to save a pet, police there said. Police said the fire broke out Saturday morning in a home in Lamar, television station KYTV reported. Two residents of the home, 71-year-old Betty Jo Parker and 67-year-old William Parker, escaped the flames, but Betty Jo Parker ran back into the home for her pet and was overcome by smoke, officials said.

