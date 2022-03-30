ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Treats Reporters to Dad Joke After Game-Winning Block

By Zach Koons
What do you call a cow on the floor?

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated a late regular-season win against the 76ers and a game-winning block on fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid in the only way he knew how: with a dad joke.

Prior to fielding questions during his postgame press conference, Antetokounmpo plopped down into his seat with a dad jokes book and treated reporters in the room to a laugh.

“What do you call a cow on the floor?” Antetokounmpo began.

After the media members responded with silence, the two-time MVP delivered the punch-line.

“Ground beef,” he said with a smile.

Antetokounmpo then welcomed questions from the reporters, after vowing to break out another joke from the book in Brooklyn on Thursday, following Milwaukee’s next game against the Nets.

The reigning Finals MVP had plenty to be happy about after Tuesday night’s game, in which he scored 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Bucks’ 118–116 victory over the Sixers. Antetokounmpo also notched the game-sealing block on Embiid’s putback attempt in the waning seconds of the contest.

Tuesday’s win vaulted Milwaukee back into second-place in the Eastern Conference and to within a half-game of Miami, the current No. 1 seed.

Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Paul George
#Bucks#Sixers#Embiid
