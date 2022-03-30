ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Top Gun: Maverick's' latest trailer sets up a showdown

Cover picture for the articleWe can thank the Iceman for the return of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. That's according to latest trailer for the "Top Gun" sequel, which is intense to say...

CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Director Speaks Out on Val Kilmer's Return as Iceman

Top Gun: Maverick is headed to theaters on May 27th and when the sequel to 1986's Top Gun soars onto the big screen, it will bring with it some familiar faces from the first film. Joining Tom Cruise in reprising his role from the original film is Val Kilmer, who will come back as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Details about the character's appearance in Top Gun: Maverick haven't been revealed, but one thing that isn't a secret is the excitement about Kilmer's involvement. Director Joe Kosinski opened up about the return in an interview with Total Film (via Gamesradar) and said that the reunion between Kilmer and Cruise, as well as that of their characters, was one of his favorite aspects of the film.
theplaylist.net

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Headed To The Cannes Film Festival

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival is a showcase of some of the best films from around the world made by some of the most respected filmmakers alive today. Oh, and it’s also an event that loves to showcase at least one tentpole, blockbuster film. Last year, it was Vin Diesel’s “F9.” And this year, it appears Tom Cruise is ready to step up to the plate with “Top Gun: Maverick.”
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Reveals Reason for Turning Down Big Time MCU Offer

Tom Cruise was the original choice to play Iron Man. It's common knowledge among longtime followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Hollywood's action icon Tom Cruise was the original choice to star in 2008's Iron Man, a film that not only would set the stage for Marvel to become a global entertainment juggernaut but also catapulted Robert Downey Jr.'s career to the stratosphere. Through the years, we've heard several conflicting reports regarding the Mission Impossible star's MCU rejection but a lot of fans are still.
CinemaBlend

That Time Tom Cruise Flew A Helicopter To Simon Pegg's House To Show Off Mission: Impossible Footage

Although Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only actors who’ve appeared in every Mission: Impossible, Simon Pegg has been part of the film series for a significant amount of time too, making his debut as Benji Dunn in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III (which he shot as he was battling alcoholism). So Cruise and Pegg have been friendly with one another for over 15 years now, and recently the two actors found themselves living near one another. This set the stage for a day when Cruise flew his helicopter to Pegg’s house to show off some Mission: Impossible footage.
digitalspy.com

Top Gun 2's final trailer teases return of classic character

Top Gun: Maverick has teased the return of a major character in its final trailer. Ahead of its rescheduled release in May, the Top Gun sequel has shared a new trailer that features a portrait and mention of Val Kilmer's character, Iceman. In the clip, Vice Admiral Cyclone (Jon Hamm)...
CinemaBlend

You Feel The Need For Speed? You Should, Because Top Gun: Maverick Is Finally Set To Screen

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick to hit the big screen. Just as the long awaited sequel was about to take flight last fall, a new delay pushed the film to Memorial Day 2022, in response to the further delay of Cruise’s next two Mission: Impossible sequels. While Ethan Hunt’s return saw yet another delay come down the line, the need for speed is still running strong, as Top Gun: Maverick is finally set for a pretty huge screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
TODAY.com

A new ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer teases Iceman’s return

The past becomes the future in the newest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the original 1986 hit. The trailer, which dropped Tuesday, features plenty of planes zipping through the sky, with Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, returning to train a new generation of Navy pilots.
hypebeast.com

Tom Cruise Rumored To Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As the release date for Marvel‘s upcoming project Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness nears, additional rumors have surfaced regarding appearances from Tom Cruise. According to reports, Mission Impossible star is slated to be introduced in Doctor Strange 2 and is tied to at least one other MCU project. While details are still under wraps, it has been shared that, “Tom Cruise has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be in an upcoming project.”
country1037fm.com

“Top Gun: Maverick” Is FINALLY Coming To Theaters

There are a couple of moments in movie theaters that I’ve had that were so profound I’ve never forgotten them. I’ve written here MANY times about being a 7-year-old boy as the opening spaceships of “Star Wars” raced across the screen. It was life changing and I believe sparked the creative thinking in me that has propelled my entire professional life. I remember sitting with Debbie in Austin, Texas as the dinosaurs of “Jurassic Park” lumbered in a vast field and looked as real as the woman sitting next to me. I was amazed. And I will never shake the way I felt watching and then walking out of “Top Gun.” I was 16 at the time and I think all of the guys my age were ready to enlist immediately. In fact, I have a college fraternity brother who was so inspired by the film he applied for, and was accepted into OCS (Officer Candidate School) in the Navy. BTW-he achieved his dream. He flew F-14s for the Navy and ended his career as a Top Gun instructor. So, when in 2018 I got wind that filming had begun on a sequel, I couldn’t wait to see if my heart would race like it did watching the original. It was scheduled for release the summer of 2020. Then guess what happened? It has had several release dates since-all postponed. Now, “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally set to hit theaters in May.
Collider

Chris Hemsworth Wraps on 'Extraction 2' and Reveals Details About Train Stunt

One of the biggest surprises on Netflix in the last couple of years was the great action film Extraction directed by Sam Hargrave. The Chris Hemsworth starring film was so well received a sequel was quickly greenlit after its initial April 2020 release. The sequel has been filming for a while and Hemsworth throughout the production has shared many behind-the-scenes glimpses at the upcoming film. Now, both Hemsworth and Hargrave have revealed that the star has wrapped filming on Extraction 2.
digitalspy.com

Avengers stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson reunite on new movie

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are to team up again for the first time since Avengers: Endgame in an upcoming mega-production at AppleTV+. The Black Widow and Captain Marvel stars are set to appear together in Project Artemis, which Apple has secured through a $100 million deal. Not much is...
epicstream.com

Kevin Bacon Will Reportedly Appear in Upcoming MCU Project

The MCU has not been short when it comes to the award-winning and iconic actors that have been part of the franchise whether it's Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Redford, and many more. They have attracted a lot of talents that have played a significant role in some of their films and TV shows and there's no sign that it will slow down anytime soon. Now, it looks like another iconic actor is set to join the MCU soon.
theplaylist.net

Chris Pine Talks Auditioning For Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ & Choosing ‘Star Trek’ Over An ‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel

When Paramount announced the return of the original cast return for “Star Trek 4” with director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”) at the helm a few months back, it was news to the entire cast, who were reportedly “shocked.” And in case you’re wondering if that’s changed, and they’ve been updated those cast members, the answer is no. In a conversation with IndieWire while promoting “All The Old Knives,” actor Chris Pine said he still doesn’t know what is actually happening with “Star Trek 4” and hasn’t read a script, although the studio announced everyone was back and production was to begin before the end of 2022.
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan's new movie

Marvel star Karen Gillan prepares to fight to the death in the new trailer for Dual. A true genre mash-up consisting of clone sci-fi and black comedy, she plays the terminally ill Sarah, who undergoes a procedure to create a copy of herself to take over her life when she's gone.
Cinema Blend

Kraven The Hunter: An Updated Cast List, Including Russell Crowe And Ariana DeBose

Following in the wake of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, Sony has big plans for the future of blockbusters vaguely related to Spider-Man. The franchise, known as Sony's Spider-Man Universe, is presently making a number of big projects, all of which are based on beloved villains and lesser-known supporting characters from the wall-crawler’s corner of the world in Marvel Comics. The various movies are all at different stages of development, but the next one set to debut will be J.C. Chandor’s Kraven The Hunter – which is not only well under way, but has put together a stellar ensemble cast.
