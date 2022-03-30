'Top Gun: Maverick's' latest trailer sets up a showdown

There are a couple of moments in movie theaters that I’ve had that were so profound I’ve never forgotten them. I’ve written here MANY times about being a 7-year-old boy as the opening spaceships of “Star Wars” raced across the screen. It was life changing and I believe sparked the creative thinking in me that has propelled my entire professional life. I remember sitting with Debbie in Austin, Texas as the dinosaurs of “Jurassic Park” lumbered in a vast field and looked as real as the woman sitting next to me. I was amazed. And I will never shake the way I felt watching and then walking out of “Top Gun.” I was 16 at the time and I think all of the guys my age were ready to enlist immediately. In fact, I have a college fraternity brother who was so inspired by the film he applied for, and was accepted into OCS (Officer Candidate School) in the Navy. BTW-he achieved his dream. He flew F-14s for the Navy and ended his career as a Top Gun instructor. So, when in 2018 I got wind that filming had begun on a sequel, I couldn’t wait to see if my heart would race like it did watching the original. It was scheduled for release the summer of 2020. Then guess what happened? It has had several release dates since-all postponed. Now, “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally set to hit theaters in May.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO