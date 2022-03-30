ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie, IL

Trivia night set in Gillespie

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

GILLESPIE — The Gillespie Public Library is planning its  “9th Night of Trivia and Games” on Saturday, April 23, at the Gillespie Civic Center.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with trivia starting at 7. Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishes. A 50-50 drawing and other games are also planned.

No refreshments will be sold, but teams may bring in their own snacks and beverages. The cost is $100 team with a maximum of 10 people on a team.

Register by April 20 to guarantee a table; call the library at 217-839-3614 or Steve Joyce at 217-839-2839.

