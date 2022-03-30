3 killings in a week: Police are on the hunt for one ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Police found 73-year-old Clifton Baxter dead from a gunshot wound on March 25, 2022 at his home on Linda Court in Virginia Beach. Neighbors said Baxter had lived there for decades and described him as a kind and gentle man. Jane Harper/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Police are searching for a Virginia Beach man wanted in connection with three separate homicides — and an arson — in the past week.

Investigators in Norfolk and Virginia Beach charged Cola W. Beale IV, 30, with three counts of second-degree murder. Police identified one of the dead as Beale’s girlfriend, and neighbors said Beale is the son of another victim.

Norfolk police announced Wednesday that Beale also is wanted in the death of Downing D. Mclean, a 32-year-old Virginia Beach man whose body was found Monday in a home in Norfolk. It’s unclear how the two men are connected.

The first of the three killings was discovered Thursday, as firefighters extinguished a townhouse fire in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive. The body of 31-year-old Czavi’er Hill, of Virginia Beach, was found inside. Hill died of a gunshot wound, Virginia Beach police said in a news release. Police confirmed Wednesday that Beale and Hill were dating.

Beale also is charged in the death of 73-year-old Clifton Baxter, who was found with a gunshot wound Friday after Virginia Beach police were called to check on the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of Linda Court.

Residents who lived near Baxter in the Bayside area of Virginia Beach were stunned and saddened by his death. They said Baxter was the kind of neighbor who looked out for others, said Gina Padon.

When Padon’s two children were growing up, Baxter would watch out for them as they rode bikes or skateboards on their cul-de-sac. If Baxter knew a neighbor wasn’t feeling well, or wasn’t getting around as much, he’d take their trash cans to the curb and back on pick-up days.

“He was a kind and gentle man. The kind that always looked out for others,” Padon said Tuesday as she stood at the doorway of her home on Linda Court, directly across from where Baxter lived. “He’d always tell me, if I ever had any trouble to come to him first.”

Padon and other neighbors were stunned when they learned their longtime neighbor had been found dead in his home.

Padon said Beale was Baxter’s son, but it wasn’t clear Wednesday whether he was Baxter’s biological son or if Baxter had helped raise him. Padon said Beale lived at Baxter’s house on and off over the years, but she didn’t know him well.

Virginia Beach police wrote in an email on Wednesday that Baxter and Beale’s relationship is still being investigated.

Marie Russo, another longtime neighbor of Baxter’s, said he recently told her he was sick but wasn’t specific. Padon said she’d been told he had cancer.

“He was a quiet man and mostly kept to himself,” Russo said. “But he was always very nice to me.”

The Norfolk Police Department said in a news release that Beale is the prime suspect in the killing of Mclean, whose body was found Monday at a home in the 3000 block of Sewell’s Point Road in Norfolk. No cause of death was listed. A Norfolk police spokesperson declined to provide any new details Wednesday.

Beale also is charged with arson and second-degree murder in the killing Hill, who lived in the Campus East townhouse community about 1½ miles from Baxter’s house.

Hill’s Facebook page and business website indicate she was a minister and brand specialist. Several pictures of her and Beale together are posted on her Facebook page, including one of them standing face-to-face with their arms around each other. A neighbor of Hill’s declined to talk Tuesday about her or Beale; attempts to reach Hill’s family were not successful.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced it was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Beale’s arrest. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Online court records show Beale has a lengthy criminal record. He was placed on Virginia’s registered sex offender list in 2018 after being convicted of sexual battery of a minor. The address listed for him on the registry is 701 Linda Court in Virginia Beach, which is where Baxter was found dead.

Anyone with information about Beale’s whereabouts, is asked to call 911, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

