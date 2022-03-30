ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS Plus games April 2022: The free titles to play on your PS5 and PS4 now

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy7yA_0euGY09O00

If you play online games on your Playstation console , then the chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?

The Playstation Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, and get access to exclusive discounts on the Playstation store. With the recent news that Sony will be combining PS Plus with Playstation Now , it’s the perfect time to make the most of your membership.

Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. This normally includes one PS5 and two PS4 titles, with the occasional offer of a Playstation VR game as well if you happen to own a headset .

For each game that you add to your library, you will be able to access it as long as you are still a PS Plus member. A one-month subscription costs £6.99, or it’s £49.99 for the whole year if you’re looking for the best value.

If you want to find out which new games have been announced for April 2022, then keep reading.

Where to buy a PS Plus subscription

You can purchase a Playstation Plus subscription directly from the Playstation website (£49.99, Playstation.com ) as well as most major retailers including Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk ), Amazon (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk ), Currys (£49.99, Currys.co.uk ) and Game (£49.99, Game.co.uk ).

When do free PS Plus games get announced?

Sony usually wait to announce the next free games available for Playstation Plus members on the last Wednesday of the month at 4:30pm GMT. Previous announcements have been leaked frequently, but the most reliable information can be found on the Playstation blog .

Free PS Plus games for April 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McSqN_0euGY09O00

PS5 users can look forward to Hood: Outlaws and Legends (£15.99, Playstation.com ) a 4 vs 4 medieval heist-em-up where teams must work against each other to steal from the rich.

Over on the PS4, players can enjoy Slay the Spire (£19.99, Playstation.com ), a critically acclaimed roguelike deck-building card game where players must ascend an ever-changing tower.

Finally PS4 gamers can also enjoy Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (£24.99, Playstation.com ), a remake of the cult classic PS2 game of Nickelodeon's most famous sponge.

