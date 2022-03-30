ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom-To-Be Backed for Banning Husband From Delivery Room Over Name Drama

By Kate Fowler
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The woman said in the popular online post that her mother-in-law showed up at her house with a name chosen for the baby...

Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
Motherly

This bridesmaid was pumping in the wedding photos—with the bride’s full support

This viral photo is a breathtaking display of bridal beauty, supportive friends and the lengths breastfeeding mamas go to to fit pumping into schedules. The photo, shot in 2019 and shared on Facebook in 2020 by photographer Amber Fletcher, shows bride Rachael Downs surrounded by her bridesmaids. One of them, Allison Hepler, is rocking an accessory the rest aren't: a breast pump.
Tracey Folly

My parents started charging me rent when I turned 18, so I got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. People marry for many reasons that don't include love. Ideally, couples get married because they love each other. However, there are many other reasons people decide to marry, and these reasons aren't all based on romance.
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
Daily Mail

Heartbroken Lisa Curry arrives at a funeral home with her husband Mark Tabone after announcing her beloved mother Pat had died at age 86

Lisa Curry solemnly arrived at a Sunshine Coast funeral home alongside her husband Mark Tabone on Monday, as she prepares to bid farewell to her beloved mother Pat. The Olympian confirmed on Thursday that her 'ma' had sadly died aged 86, writing on Instagram: 'Our beautiful mum slipped away peacefully this morning. My heart is broken again.'
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

