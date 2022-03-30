ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Hubble astronomers discover the most distant star yet

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTMlq_0euGXvyP00

Using the Hubble Space Telescope and the fortuitous alignment of distant galaxies , astronomers have discovered the most distant star ever imaged.

Dubbed Earendel, an Old English name meaning “rising light” or “morning star,” the star is more than 12 billion light years away, and researchers believe the highly magnified image they obtained or Earendel captured the star as it existed just 900 million years after the Big Bang .

“It is the most distant individual star,” said Brian Welch, a PhD candidate in astronomy at Johns Hopkins University and lead author of a paper describing Earendel’s discovery published Wednesday in the journal Nature . “We’ve seen galaxies that are further away, but in those galaxies, they’re not so well resolved, so we’re seeing the light from the millions of stars within that galaxy all blended together.”

Beyond setting the record for most distant star so far, Earendel’s discovery offers scientists a tantalizing glimpse at the makeup of the very early universe, and tees up the potential ad-on discoveries by the more powerful James Webb Space Telescope when it begins science operations in a matter of months.

“This was the kind of science that JWST was kind of designed to do,” Mr Welch said.

Based on their observations so far, he and his colleagues know Earendel must be a large star, about 50 times more massive than our Sun. And yet without the use of special techniques to magnify its light, the distant star would be far too dim to see directly with any telescope.

The discovery was instead made possible by gravitational lensing, where astronomers exploit the fact that the gravity of massive objects distorts the space around them, bending light passing nearby in a fashion analogous to a glass lens. In the current study, the Hubble telescope used a cluster of galaxies as a lens to magnify the light of a much more distant galaxy that happened to line up in just the right way behind the cluster.

“Typically with gravitational lensing with a galaxy, you’ll see multiple images of it,” Mr Welch said. “Then, when the alignment is just right, those images merge together into these long, crescent-shaped arcs.”

The longer the arc, the greater magnification achieved through the lensing, he said, and Earendel’s host galaxy appeared as one of the longest arcs discovered using the technique. Within that arc, Mr Welch found there were areas of even greater magnification and resolution, with Earendel falling into just the right spot to achieve maximum magnification, making the star appear at least 1,000 times brighter than it would otherwise.

“If it were even just a little ways further out, we would see it at much lower magnification,” he said.

Using that gravitational magnification, Mr Welch and his colleagues were able to determine the redshift value for Earendel, a measure of how much its light has been stretched out over time as it has traversed the expanding universe over billions of years to Earth. That makes redshift values a measure of distance as well as optical wavelength, and Earendel came in at a redshift value of 6.2.

“The previous distance record holder was at redshift 1.5, which would be about 9.4 billion years into the past,” Mr Welch said, “Whereas this one is at redshift 6.2, which is about 12.8 billion years into the past.”

Such a distant star could tell science a great deal about the early universe, and a cosmic environment that was probably very different from the environment that births stars today. At 900 million years after the Big Bang, Mr Welch said, there would not have been time for earlier generations of stars to enrich the stellar environment with the heavier, metallic elements that we see in stars today.

“The star is probably going to have fewer of those heavier elements, which means it’s going to be a really interesting way to study what these early generations of stars look like,” he said.

But that’s work for the Webb telescope when it comes online later this year. With its larger optics and infrared sensitivity, Webb will be able to use Earendel’s light to characterize its elemental makeup and could work hand-in-glove with Hubble to investigate even more distant stars using gravitational lensing.

Mr Welch is excited that Webb successfully deployed after decades in the making, so that there will be little more than months separating Earendel’s discovery with Hubble, and a more comprehensive follow-up with Webb.

“A lot of my co-authors on this paper have been waiting for Webb for the last 20 years,” he said. “Being able to make this discovery right before [Webb] launched and then be able to have time within the first cycle of observations is incredibly exciting”

Comments / 7

Related
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Welch
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Uncovered Evidence That Octopuses Are Probably Older Than Dinosaurs

Earliest surviving progenitor of octopuses were recently uncovered in Montana in version of a roughly 330m-year-old fossil. With squid like filaments elongating from their unique multichambered casings, the obsolete deep water wild creatures widely recognized as ammonites had been one of the most efficient and effective, as well as diversified creatures on the planet.
WILDLIFE
sciencealert.com

Recently Unearthed Skull With Knife-Like Teeth Could Be New Species of Basilosaurus

Researchers digging in Peru's Ocucaje desert have uncovered the skull of an enormous marine predator thought to be the ancestor of modern whales and dolphins. Four feet long (1.2 meters) and lined with knife-like teeth, the skull appears to be a new species of Basilosaurus – a genus of ferocious marine mammals that lived some 36 million years ago during the Eocene epoch, researchers from the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) in Lima told Reuters.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Astronomers#Distant Star#Optical Telescope#Galaxy#Johns Hopkins University
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Found A 9,000-Year-Old Shrine In The Jordan Desert That’s Almost Perfectly Intact

The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

NASA Satellite Captures Image of Massive Seven-Story 'Monster Wave' in Portugal

A satellite image taken in 2020 captured a "monster wave" in the Portuguese coast near Nazaré, crashing towards the shore. At the same time and day, an 18-year-old surfer reportedly rode a massive 101-foot-wave, a potentially record-breaking swell. The big coast of Nazaré is known to have the largest...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Signal Coming From Our Galaxy Could Be One of The Rarest Known Objects

A mysterious, repeating radio signal in the Milky Way that baffled astronomers could be an object so rare, only one other has ever been tentatively identified. According to a paper by astrophysicist Jonathan Katz of Washington University at St. Louis, uploaded to preprint server arXiv, and yet to be peer-reviewed, the signal named GLEAM-X J162759.5−523504.3 could be a white dwarf radio pulsar.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

577K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy