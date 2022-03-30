ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Jim Carrey Forcibly Kissing Alicia Silverstone at Awards Reemerges

By Emma Nolan
 2 days ago
The clip is from the 1997 MTV Movie Awards and it shows a then 35-year-old Carrey seemingly forcing a kiss on the then 19-year-old...

sofuckinghilarious
1d ago

Anything to take away from Will Smiths assault. Just incase no remembers, Will Smith also slapped a journalist in 2013. Look it up.

Biden is dazed & confused
5h ago

He needed a good slap 👋…. In fact everyone in Hollywood should be slapped for the terrible movies lately.

