Video of Jim Carrey Forcibly Kissing Alicia Silverstone at Awards Reemerges
The clip is from the 1997 MTV Movie Awards and it shows a then 35-year-old Carrey seemingly forcing a kiss on the then 19-year-old...www.newsweek.com
Anything to take away from Will Smiths assault. Just incase no remembers, Will Smith also slapped a journalist in 2013. Look it up.
He needed a good slap 👋…. In fact everyone in Hollywood should be slapped for the terrible movies lately.
