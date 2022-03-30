ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Sir Crispin Tickell obituary

By Keith Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Crispin Tickell at his home in London in 2016.

The contribution that Crispin Tickell made to awareness of the dangers of climate change was helped by events during his ambassadorship in Mexico (1981-83), where I served as his No 2.

When Margaret Thatcher went as prime minister to the one and only North-South summit in Cancun in October 1981, she was clearly impressed by Tickell’s coolness under fire, his scientific understanding and no nonsense approach to foreign affairs. He was someone she would now listen to.

The Falklands war saw Tickell on TV for the first time, a role that would later play such a part in his wide influence on public opinion.

The next morning at the weekly meeting he asked the embassy’s favourite character: “Rodney, tell me honestly how I did.” Perfectly po-faced came the reply: “You were wonderful” – long pause – “sir.” General collapse.

The Guardian

The Guardian

