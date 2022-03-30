ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axie Infinity's owner vows to reimburse victims of $600 million theft after a hacker pulled off one of the largest crypto heists in history

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
Play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity allow users to make real money by earning tokens, creating NFTs, and selling them. Axie Infinity
  • Axie Infinity's owner said it will reimburse users who lost tokens during the $600 million hack.
  • "We are fully committed to reimbursing our players as soon as possible," an executive told Bloomberg.
  • Axie Infinity is one of the most popular play-to-earn crypto games.

Markets Insider

