Axie Infinity's owner vows to reimburse victims of $600 million theft after a hacker pulled off one of the largest crypto heists in history

North Korea has been employing hackers to finance some state operations via “crypto heists”, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Mandiant. “The country’s espionage operations are believed to be reflective of the regime’s immediate concerns and priorities, which is likely currently focused on acquiring financial resources through crypto heists, targeting of media, news, and political entities, information on foreign relations and nuclear information, and a slight decline in the once spiked stealing of COVID-19 vaccine research.”

