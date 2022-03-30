ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
e.l.f Cosmetics and Dunkin’ Launch a Makeup Collection

By Parija Kavilanz and CNN Business
 2 days ago
(CNN) — Makeup that smells like your favorite Dunkin’ coffee and donut combo? Really. It’s a thing.

TikTok fav beauty brand e.l.f Cosmetics is launching a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by Dunkin’s coffees and donuts. Even the packaging for the makeup looks like you’re taking home a box of donuts, not lip glosses and eyeshadows.

The e.l.f X Dunkin’ collaboration features item with names that riff off Dunkin’s menu: Dunkin’ Dozen scented eyeshadow palette, with its colors of shimmery pink, blue, yellow and chocolate brown, two “Glazed for Days” lip glosses, a coffee-scented lip scrub, makeup brushes shaped like straws. There’s even a makeup sponge that resembles a strawberry-frosted donut with confetti sprinkles and an e.l.f-Dunkin’-branded coffee cup.

Prices for the products range from $6 to $16. The collection launches Thursday on elfcosmetics.com and will be available to its loyalty program members. On April 3, the collection will roll out online on Ulta.com and in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

Odd pairing that works?

The unconventional pairing of makeup with a popular food brand has already proven to be a successful strategy for e.l.f.

Last March, e.l.f Cosmetics (owned by e.l.f Beauty) joined forces with Chipotle for a limited edition online-only sale of makeup inspired by ingredients on its menu. The collection sold out in 72 hours.

Some items were snapped up in minutes, said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of e.l.f. Beauty.

“The avocado makeup sponge was sold out in 2 minutes,” said Marchisotto. “My mind every day is thinking about what’s next. We’re always looking to partner with like-minded disruptors.”

The affordable beauty line — whose name stands for eyes, lip, face — launched 18 years ago with vegan and cruelty-free products priced at $1. Earlier this month, it upped prices on some products by $1, citing rising production and shipping costs. All of its products are still priced under $30.

Larissa Jensen, NPD vice president and a beauty industry adviser, said brands are increasingly using unexpected collaborations to stay relevant and grab the attention of younger shoppers.

“Our studies show that one-third of consumers in the 18-44 age range are likely to buy products from collaborations,” said Jensen

Marchisotto homed in on Dunkin’ as a follow-up to the successful Chipotle promotion after seeing how well the two companies are aligned.

“We are community-centric brands that offer products to the masses at affordable prices,” she said. Plus, such a collaboration would again make for great social media fodder, especially for the beauty company’s 12 million followers across social media.

“Our audience is very large and over indexed on Gen Z,” Marchisotto said. “We have galvanized Gen Z in the past three years and we work very intentionally with digitally disruptive brands like Twitch and TikTok to capture these consumers.”

In that same time, e.l.f. Beauty has grown its beauty and skincare portfolio to include two new offerings under its corporate umbrella — Well People, a maker of clean cosmetics that uses plant-based ingredients, and a lifestyle and skincare line of products called Keys Soulcare, which is co-created by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

“We want to build brands that are disrupting the industry norms and are inclusive and connect with the community,” said Marchisotto.

#Ulta Beauty#Beauty Brands#Cnn#Tiktok#E L F Dunkin#Elfcosmetics Com#E L F Cosmetics Lrb#E L F Beauty Rrb#Chipotle
