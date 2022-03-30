High Wind Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Montgomery; Webster The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Carroll County in north central Mississippi Grenada County in north central Mississippi Western Webster County in north central Mississippi Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 120 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from near Leflore to near North Carrollton to 6 miles south of Vaiden, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Winona and Jefferson around 125 PM CDT. Grenada, Duck Hill, Bew Springs and Elliott around 135 PM CDT. Kilmichael around 140 PM CDT. Sweatman around 145 PM CDT. Misterton, Gore Springs and Lodi around 150 PM CDT. Bellefontaine and Embry around 205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Carrollton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CARROLL COUNTY, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO