ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Southland Gas Prices Drop Sharply

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oh004_0euGXJs900
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 1.2 cents to $6.057 today after dropping by one-tenth of a cent two of the previous three days following a 32- day streak of increases totaling $1.283.

The average price is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.171 more than one month ago and $2.113 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price dropped 1.7 cents to $6.012 after rising 37 of the previous 38 days, increasing $1.279. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.157 higher than one month ago and $2.087 greater than one year ago.

Comments / 49

Pasky
2d ago

Maybe they’re talking about people passing gas has dropped sharply…. I know they’re not talking about gas for your car. Yesterday I paid $6.49 per gallon for regular.

Reply(1)
38
Aihuyen DJ
2d ago

Who cares the gas price dropping down couple cents or $1, $2. I just want it goes back as 2019 under $2.50/g in California

Reply(6)
28
Roscoe Rulzon
1d ago

What universe do people live in when 1.2 cents drop on gas prices is a “sharp drop”? Back when gas was $.25 per gallon I would agree; when it is over $6 per gallon I would say, “YGTBSM”!

Reply
6
If you enjoy reading articles from
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640

35K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Follow KFI AM 640 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KTLA

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes up Inland Empire

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck in the Inland Empire Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.  The temblor hit at 3:33 a.m. about 4 miles south-southeast of Rancho Cucamonga and 5 miles east of Ontario.  The epicenter was located near an industrial development just east of Ontario International Airport. The depth of the quake […]
ONTARIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
J.R. Heimbigner

Bread prices rising in California

bread shelvesPhoto by Boris Dunand (Creative Commons) Noticing that the cost for bread and that many items that are bread-related too have increased in price?. This is due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As this conflict extends into its fifth week, its effect on global supply chains—that were already severly hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic—is only just beginning. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama gas prices starting to drop

In one week, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama dropped eight cents to $4.08 a gallon. Now people are left asking one question: Is this a trend we'll continue to see?. “It’s possible but I think the most likely scenario right now is that we just...
ALABAMA STATE
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Condo Prices Hit a Record High in February

The median price of a condo in the U.S. jumped to $319,000 in February, a 14.6% annual increase, a 22.7% two-year increase, and a new all-time high, according to a report released by Redfin on Monday. The median price for single-family homes rose to $406,000 in February, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Southland#Aaa
Outsider.com

Gas Prices Drop As Oil Falls Below $100

After weeks of a seemingly unending trend upward, the price of oil is beginning to move downward. This, consumers hope, will soon give us a break when filling our gas tanks at the pump. Some areas are already seeing the price of gas trend downwards towards cheaper territories. And, experts note, if this trend continues, businesses should be able to regain any losses they felt as the price of oil continued to rise at the start of the year. And, consumers should continue to see the benefits of this going forward.
TRAFFIC
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan gas prices drop 8 cents

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan drivers are starting to see a little bit of relief at the pump as prices fall from last week. The average price per gallon is down 8 cents compared to last week with drivers paying about $4.16 per gallon of regular unleaded. The average price...
MICHIGAN STATE
WFMJ.com

Gas prices drop as crude prices fluctuate

The average price for gasoline in Northeast Ohio has dropped four cents this week with a regional average of $4.041 per gallon. This is compared to last week's average of $4.084 per gallon and last year's $2.659 per gallon. The main reason for the slight drop in prices is the lower price of crude oil, which peaked shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

Median home prices hit record $405K in US: report

Housing prices in the U.S. hit a record high in March. The median home price in the country was $405,000, according to Realtor.com’s latest Monthly Housing Trends Report, which the company published on Thursday, March 31. Data from the report shows the record-breaking median listing price is up 13.5%...
REAL ESTATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy