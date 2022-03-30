Southland Gas Prices Drop Sharply

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 1.2 cents to $6.057 today after dropping by one-tenth of a cent two of the previous three days following a 32- day streak of increases totaling $1.283.

The average price is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.171 more than one month ago and $2.113 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price dropped 1.7 cents to $6.012 after rising 37 of the previous 38 days, increasing $1.279. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.157 higher than one month ago and $2.087 greater than one year ago.