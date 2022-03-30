ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies acquire pitcher James Norwood for prospect, cash

 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed pitcher James Norwood from the Padres on Wednesday, sending infielder Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations to San Diego in exchange.

Norwood, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.67 ERA in 28 career relief appearances with the Chicago Cubs (2018-20) and Padres. Last season, he scattered six hits over five innings pitched in San Diego and spent most of the season with Triple-A El Paso, posting a 3-4 record and a 4.43 ERA. He averaged 14.31 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pichardo, 20, made 35 appearances last season between the rookie-level Florida Complex League Phillies, low-A Clearwater and high-A Jersey Shore. He hit .247 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

ClutchPoints

Former All-Star Andrew Miller gets brutally honest about the state of MLB

Andrew Miller was arguably the best MLB reliever during the midst of the 2010’s decade. The left-hander made two All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017 and was a crucial piece to the puzzle in leading Cleveland to the 2016 World Series. However, Miller recently announced his retirement after a career that spanned from 2006-2021. The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) was able to catch up with him and get his thoughts on the current state of baseball.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ ex-star prospect makes even louder statement in roster push

TAMPA — In more ways than one, Wednesday was special for Manny Banuelos. For starters, it was the 14th anniversary of when he signed with the Yankees out of Mexico, starting a professional baseball career that’s seen him go from top prospect to flameout to Taiwan and back to where it all started.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Make Big Decision On Their Broadcasting Schedule

The New York Yankees have reportedly made a big decision on their upcoming broadcasting schedule this season. Per a report, the Yankees will have 21 games broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Those 21 games will only be made available on the platform. That means Yankees fans will need Amazon Prime...
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
